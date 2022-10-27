SEXY Pictures: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunted her curves in gym wear

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is a fitness enthusiast, and the model is known to flaunt her sexy curves frequently as she enjoys a workout. Here's a look at 10 times she showed off her busty figure in skin-tight gym wear:

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez never fails to impress her followers. The Spanish model takes to Instagram to post frequent updates about her workout routines and is an inspiration to many fitness enthusiasts. Here's a look at 10 times Georgina flaunted her sexy curves in spectacular skin-tight gym wear:

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez, a trained ballerina, recently took to the social media platform to post a photo from her workout session. Ronaldo's partner posed for the camera in ash-coloured tights paired with a grey sports bra and ultra-cropped t-shirt. With her hair tied neatly in a French plait, the model is seen doing an intense leg workout. Also see: Sexy pictures: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez mesmerised in shades of blue

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Dressed in a cleavage-revealing black sports bra and matching tights, Georgina Rodriguez stunned her followers a few days ago as she posted saucy photographs of herself in gym gear at a boxing ring. Ronaldo's girlfriend accessorised her look with a black cap and topped it with a black ultra-crop 3/4th sleeve t-shirt and red nail polish.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Ronaldo's partner is known to be in top shape and wows her followers from time to time as she flaunts her curves in varied pieces of clothing. In this photograph, Georgina sports a grey-coloured sports bra with matching tights and looks drop-dead gorgeous in this gym selfie. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez packs a punch with kickboxing moves; leaves fans drooling

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Gym selfies are a trend among fitness enthusiasts, and Georgina Rodriguez has aced the art of taking the perfect clicks in the middle of her workouts. The Spanish model stuns this black sports bra paired with black and grey tights.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Given the hard work and effort Ronaldo puts into his physique during training, Georgina Rodriguez once revealed it was first challenging to keep up with the Portuguese talisman. She flaunts her curves in an olive-coloured sports bra and grey tights in this photo. Also read: Sexy pictures: 14 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzled in bikini

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

In an interview two years ago, Georgina Rodriguez revealed how when she and Ronaldo first began working out together, she was "embarrassed" to exercise with the "greatest athlete in the world." However, it now appears that the Spanish model enjoys her workout sessions and also loves her mirror selfies. She flaunts her sexy body in a light pink sports bra and matching tights in this photograph.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez stated that ballet was the main factor in keeping her in shape and with a toned body. No wonder she looks ravishing in body-hugging clothes like in this photograph, where she sports a pink and purple combination sports bra and matching lowers. Also read: Georgina Rodriguez reveals favourite colour; 10 times Ronaldo's partner stunned in white

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Ronaldo's partner Georgina is known for her curves and never fails to wow her followers with super hot photographs of herself in gym wear from time to time. The model flaunts her body in this photograph in a bottle-green sports bra and matching tights. With her hair loosely tied, the diva leaves her fans gasping for their breaths.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Spinning and cycling are one of Georgina's favourite cardio workouts. The model enjoys a session in an ultra-hot white sports bra and matching tights in this photograph. Also see: Sexy in black and white: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez dazzles at Venice Film Festival

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram