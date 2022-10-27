Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

Bayern Munich's young sensation Jamal Musiala has offered his opinion on the age-old debate - Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, who is better?

Image Credit: Getty Images

It is perhaps one of football's most significant debates of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi - who is the better striker remains a question that continues to grip fans worldwide. This season while the Manchester United icon has struggled to find enough game time and replicate the brilliance he is known for, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star is weaving his magic, having scored 10 goals across competitions. While supporters will keep a close eye on two of the greatest footballers of all time in a World Cup year, FC Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has made his pick between the Portuguese and Argentinian talisman. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Man United icon beats PSG star as most marketable athlete for 2022

Image Credit: Getty Images

Musiala is part of the generation of footballers that grew up in the Ronaldo vs Messi debate era. The 19-year-old revealed that he was Team Messi over Team Ronaldo and explained why the Argentinian superstar is the better player of the two. "I used to watch a lot of great Barcelona games with (Lionel) Messi, Xavi and (Andres) Iniesta," Musiala told beIN Sports.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"It was a joy to watch them play football … despite all my appreciation for Cristiano (Ronaldo), I am in Messi's camp. He scored so many goals, won so many titles and never changed. He stayed true to his principles and his style. I want to follow in his footsteps," the Bayern Munich young sensation added. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Can Argentina lift coveted trophy? Lionel Messi gives ultimate response

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo has endured a tough season at Old Trafford after falling out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag. Despite being Manchester United's top scorer in his comeback campaign, the Portuguese icon has been made to warm the bench more than ever in his professional career. With rumours suggesting that a January exit is on the cards, it remains to be seen where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner finds himself in the future. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo sends powerful message ahead of Man United's Europa League clash against Sheriff

Image Credit: Getty Images

As for Messi, the Argentinian legend is back to the form he was known for at his former club Barcelona. After struggling to make a mark in his first season with PSG, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has found his rhythm and is among the goals again. However, speculations are rife that the Catalan club are hoping for a sensational comeback to Camp Nou next year for one last dance at a club that made him the legend he is. It remains to be seen, however, if the Ligue 1 champions will let go of him. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: What does PSG star Messi's return to form mean for Argentina

Image Credit: Getty Images