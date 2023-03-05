Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'I had reasons' - Ten Hag opens up again on benching Ronaldo vs Liverpool at Old Trafford

    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 1:39 PM IST

    EPL 2022-23: Manchester United conquered Liverpool in the season's opening leg at Old Trafford, winning 2-1, while it scored its two winning goals without Cristiano Ronaldo. Now, Erik ten Hag has opened up on his decision again.

    English giants Manchester United stunned all during its third game of the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) season. Having suffered losses in its opening two matches of the season, the Red Devils were never the favourites, even at Old Trafford, heading into their first real test of the season. However, the hosts held their nerves to prevail in the tie 2-1, which kicked off Erk ten Hag's so-far relentless era in the club, while notably, the victory came without their then-talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Although Ronaldo came on in the final four minutes of the contest, the job had already been done before he stepped onto the pitch. However, despite the success, questions were raised, especially by Ronnie's fans, as to what made the Dutchman rest the Portuguese sensation. Nevertheless, on Saturday, he opened up against the same and clarified that he had his reasons.

    "I have to see and face the consequences of it, the impact of the decisions not only in the short-term but also for the longer-term. Of course, you don't always have a lot of time. In that period, I remember we had ten days so I could consider which choice would be the best," said ten Hag, reports Manchester Evening News.

    "You always have to think strategically, what is the consequence longer-term. I am aware of it, but that is my job and the responsibility I have to take. I had reasons [for benching Ronaldo]. They were obvious. And I also knew the consequence and also if it was a negative outcome from that game. That is always possible in football," he added.

    "But, I am not worrying. I also sleep well on those nights. I have to take decisions with respect in advance of the club and the team. That is my job, the responsibility I have to take, and I have to stand for those decisions," concluded ETH. The comments come ahead of United's visit to Anfield on Sunday for the Liverpool tie, which would be the Dutchman's first trip to the city with the Red Devils.

