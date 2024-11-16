After Dehradun accident, Srinagar-Baramulla crash claims two young lives | VIDEO

This crash comes just days after a similar tragedy in Dehradun, where six college students lost their lives in a car crash at ONGC Chowk. The accident, reportedly involving speeding and alleged alcohol consumption, has further highlighted the urgent need for stricter traffic regulations and awareness.

A devastating accident took place on Thursday (November 14) on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway that claimed the lives of two 17-year-old boys, Hamad and Asim Sofi, and left two others injured, one critically. It is reportedly said that the crash took place at Tengpora when a speeding Thar SUV, attempting to overtake a parked truck, lost control and collided with the divider.

All victims, students of Class 11 at DPS Srinagar, were reportedly returning from their school's annual day celebrations. CCTV footage revealed that the boys were racing two SUVs when the tragedy struck. The footage, showing the SUV crashing into the parked truck, has since gone viral.

Taking to X, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his condolences and said, "Speed thrills but kills. Heartbreaking visuals of the accident claiming young lives have left families devastated. May Allah grant the departed eternal peace."

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari echoed similar sentiments, demanding an outright ban on underage driving and tighter enforcement of traffic laws. "The loss of young lives in Lawaypora and Tengpora is tragic and preventable. Authorities must act decisively to curb reckless driving, stunts, and underage driving," Bukhari said on X.

This crash comes just days after a similar tragedy in Dehradun, where six college students lost their lives in a car crash at ONGC Chowk. The accident, reportedly involving speeding and alleged alcohol consumption, has further highlighted the urgent need for stricter traffic regulations and awareness.

