Kylian Mbappe expresses gratitude after becoming 'historic club' PSG's all-time leading goal-scorer

French striker Kylian Mbappe has been a force to be reckoned with in Ligue 1 as he continued his prolific goal-scoring spree with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). On Saturday, as the Parisians were up against 13th-placed Nantes at home, they gave a decent performance to win 4-2, thanks to strikes from Lionel Messi (12th), Jaouen Hadjam (17th, OG), Danilo Pereira (60th) and Mbappe (90+2).

Mbappe's 201st goal for PSG became an all-time club record, as the Frenchman surpassed former record-holder Edinson Cavani of Uruguay. Notably, it came in his 247th game for the club and just at his prime age of 24, while his goal arrived through a timely assist from Timothée Pembélé. Meanwhile, he expressed gratitude after attaining the feat.

"Best striker in the history of the @psg 🔴🔵... A special achievement in a historic club. THANK YOU ALL ❤️" wrote Mbappe on his social media handles. Meanwhile, PSG also took to its social media handles to celebrate the occasion, as the Frenchman was handed a special trophy. At the same time, videos showed that he was complimented before celebrating it with his teammates.

Later, talking to Canal Plus, Mbappe articulated, "I play to make history, and I have always said I wanted to make history in France, in the capital of my country, in my city, and I am doing that. It's magnificent, but there is still a lot to be done. For me, as a native Parisian, this is special. If someone had told me I would score the goal to beat the record while wearing the captain's armband, I would not have believed it."