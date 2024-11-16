'Finally, the wait is over': Shami sends emotional message to fans after claiming 4 wickets in comeback match

Mohammed Shami's comeback comes after nearly a year away from cricket due to an ankle injury that had sidelined him since the 2023 ODI World Cup.

India's ace pacer Mohammed Shami marked a triumphant return to competitive cricket, claiming four wickets in Bengal's Ranji Trophy clash against Madhya Pradesh.

This was Shami's first match since the 2023 World Cup final against Australia, and he wasted no time in reminding fans of his class, finishing with figures of 4 for 54. His performance played a pivotal role in bundling Madhya Pradesh out for 161 in their first innings, helping Bengal secure a crucial advantage.

Shami's comeback comes after nearly a year away from cricket due to an ankle injury that had sidelined him since the World Cup.

The seasoned bowler expressed his emotions in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing: "Finally, the wait is over! After 360 days, I'm back on the field, stronger, and hungrier. 4 wickets for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, and this is just the start. Every delivery, and every wicket is dedicated to You, my incredible fans. Your love fuels my passion."

Bengal, who had earlier posted 228 in their first innings, owed much to Shahbaz Ahmed's gritty knock of 92 off 80 balls. Shami found able support in bowlers Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal and Mohammed Kaif, who took two wickets each, ensuring Madhya Pradesh was kept on the back foot.

Will Shami join Indian squad for Test series against Australia?

The 33-year-old pacer's return is an encouraging sign for Bengal and the Indian national team. Shami was one of the standout performers in the 2023 World Cup, topping the tournament's wicket charts with 24 scalps at an astonishing average of 10.70. However, his injury forced him to miss several crucial series, including the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the initial stages of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Selectors may now have reason to reconsider Shami for upcoming assignments, including the ICC Champions Trophy and the IPL. His impressive record in Australian conditions (31 wickets in eight Tests) could also bolster his case for a recall during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Earlier, A BCCI insider noted that Shami’s Ranji outing was planned with a view to test his fitness thoroughly, as the next round of the Ranji Trophy only begins after the Test series ends. Should he come through the second innings unscathed, Shami’s experience and prowess could prove invaluable as India prepares for a fierce series against Australia.

"Obviously, Shami was asked to play this game keeping in mind that the next round of Ranji Trophy will only start on January 23 after the Test season is over," BCCI source was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

"So, the selectors had only one match to check his fitness. He has bowled 19 overs in multiple spells and fielded for most part of the 57 overs. He bowled 90 dot balls. But he will again have to bowl and field (in the second innings). Suppose he bowls another 15 to 18 overs in the second innings, that's a very decent amount of overs bowled," the source told the news agency.

"But the biggest test would be whether he again feels any pain after four days. If the NCA medical team green-lights his fitness, obviously he will join before the second Test," the BCCI source added.

