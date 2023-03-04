'Vamos': Ronaldo sends inspiring message to Al-Nassr teammates and fans after thrilling win over Al-Batin

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to send a message to Al-Nassr teammates and fans after the club's thrilling 3-1 comeback victory over Al-Batin in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr outplayed bottom-of-the-table Al-Batin in a thrilling Saudi Premier League match on Friday at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. After the first 90 minutes, the Portuguese talisman's team was down 1-0. Yet they immediately seized the chance, beating Al Batin with three goals.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Mohammed Al-Fatil, and Mohammed Maran scored in 14 minutes, leaving Ronaldo with just eight goals. With 19 games played, Al-Nassr now has 46 points, with Al-Ittihad second in the table with 44 points.

Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo sent his teammates and fans an inspiring message after the thrilling encounter. "Always believe until the end! Vamos!!" wrote the 38-year-old striker, along with photographs from the clash.

Ronaldo's words echoed the team's spirit on Friday, who continued to attack until the final whistle and then scored three goals in 12-minute added time to seal the game. If not for an incredible goal-line clearance by Al Batin's defence, the Portuguese legend might have also recorded a goal for the third straight game.

Al Nassr had a bad start to the game as they immediately gave up a goal. However, the squad did not allow this setback to dampen their spirits and kept working hard. Al Nassr persisted in their attack and eventually saw success, scoring three goals in extra time to secure the victory.

Al Nassr remains at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings with a two-point advantage over their nearest opponents after this victory. Fans and analysts praised the team's performance, with many praising their never-say-die mentality and commitment to securing a victory.

With almost 10 goal contributions in six Saudi Premier League games, Ronaldo has had a stellar debut season in Saudi Arabia. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has two hat tricks in his brief career.

Al Nassr will now try to build on this impressive victory and keep up their pursuit of the league championship. They continue to be the favourites to win the championship this year because of Ronaldo's backing and the team's never-say-die mentality. The team travels to face Al-Ittihad on March 9 (11:00 PM IST).