EPL 2022-23, Matchday 8 predictions: Tottenham-Leicester collide in mouth-watering clash

The EPL 2022-23 will have its Matchday 8 commitments this weekend in a limited manner due to The Queen's funeral. Tottenham Hotspur will be taking on Leicester City in a top clash. Here's the preview and predictions involving top clubs.

Image credit: Getty

The 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) has resumed since Friday following a forced break due to the demise of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. As her funeral continues, EPL will conduct a few matches this week, with three games being called off due to policing issues in some regions. A couple of games were held on Friday, as Aston Villa edged past Southampton 1-0 at home, while Fulham pipped Nottingham Forest 3-2 away from home. As the matchday enters the weekend days, some top matches are scheduled, including some of the prime clubs, while we present the preview and predictions of the same.

Image credit: Getty

Tottenham Hotspur aims to pile more misery on Leicester City

Bottom-placed Leicester is in a precarious situation, as head coach Brendan Rodgers' job might be on the line. Third-placed Tottenham looks like the outright favourite to win this contest at home on Saturday. A win for Spurs could take it to the top. As for The Foxes, a victory by a dominating margin might see it getting out of the relegation zone to 17th.

Prediction: Tottenham wins 2-0 ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - Guardiola reveals the actual reason why Man City signed Grealish from Aston Villa

Image credit: Getty

Tottenham Hotspur aims to pile more misery on Leicester City

Bottom-placed Leicester is in a precarious situation, as head coach Brendan Rodgers' job might be on the line. Third-placed Tottenham looks like the outright favourite to win this contest at home on Saturday. A win for Spurs could take it to the top. As for The Foxes, a victory by a dominating margin might see it getting out of the relegation zone to 17th.

Prediction: Tottenham wins 2-0

Image credit: Getty

Arsenal aims to hammer Brentford

League-leader Arsenal has had a terrific start to the season, while its only loss this season has come against Manchester United in its previous outing. Nonetheless, it would be desperate to get back to winning ways as it faces off against ninth-placed London rival Brentford away from home. Undoubtedly, the Gunners are the favourites here, as a loss might drop it to third.

Prediction: 2-2 draw ALSO READ: FIFA 23 - CHECK OUT THE PLAYERS WITH HIGHEST ATTRIBUTES IN CAREER MODE

Image credit: Getty