    EPL 2022-23: Guardiola reveals the actual reason why Man City signed Grealish from Aston Villa

    Manchester City remains a favourite to retain the 2022-23 EPL crown. A lot would also rely on Jack Grealish, who happens to be its record signing. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has revealed what made the club sign him.

    EPL 2022-23: Pep Guardiola reveals the actual reason why Manchester City signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

    Defending champion Manchester City has had a tough start to its English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 campaign. In six matches, it has managed four wins and a couple of draws, as it is placed second in the table, behind Arsenal. The Cityzens have some tasks at hand in the coming days, as they look to come up with consistent performances while remaining a favourite to retain the crown. Also, a lot would depend on how club winger Jack Grealish performs, who has been vital with his assists and goals so far. Meanwhile, club head coach Pep Guardiola has revealed why the club signed him for a record fee, and it is not just because of his goal-scoring abilities.

    During the pre-match press conference ahead of City’s clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home on Saturday, Guardiola voiced, “We didn’t sign for the incredible goals or assists at Aston Villa. It was another reason, and he [Grealish] did it when he played. He competes with top players and knows it perfectly but never complains about that.”

    ALSO READ: FIFA 23 - CHECK OUT THE PLAYERS WITH HIGHEST ATTRIBUTES IN CAREER MODE

    “He’s [Grealish] such a nice guy, and in the games when he didn’t play, he’s the first to help the team, and in the training sessions, he’s always there. I’m delighted with his behaviour and everything. I want to make goals, and I want to make assists, and he does too, but it’s not about that. It’s about his contribution without the ball and what he can produce for the others and the many things he’s able to do,” added Guardiola, reports Fotmob.

    Guardiola also defended Grealish when his performance during the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2022-23 against German giants Borussia Dortmund was questioned. “He started well but had to stop for a problem in the ankle, and we were lucky it was not worse,” affirmed the Spanish coach.

    ALSO WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez packs a punch with kickboxing moves; leaves fans drooling

    “[Ilkay] Gundo[gan] was not there, Kevin [De Bruyne] was not there, and they should be there. In the first half, especially with the ball, we didn’t make any movements to help the players who had the ball and give him more possibilities to make it easier,” added Guardiola.

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
