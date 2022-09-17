FIFA 23: Check out the players with highest attributes in career mode

FIFA 23 is all set to be released on September 27. Ahead of its launch, we present the players who can unleash their full potential, especially in the career mode. Mind you. They will be expensive to buy as well.

Football and gaming fans across the globe are desperately waiting for FIFA 23 to be launched, as it hits the market on September 23 across platforms. As usual, fans would be eager to know which player will possess the best attribute, especially regarding career mode. On the same note, French striker Kylian Mbappe has the utmost potential, with an overall feature of 95, starting at 91. He possesses a top pace of 97 and a dribbling attribute of 92, with 89 ratings in his shots and 80 in passing. No doubt he happens to be the cover boy of FIFA 23. However, fans will be surprised to know that Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi do not feature even in the top 20.

Meanwhile, narrowly behind Mbappe is Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who can reach 94 from 88 in the overall attributes, possessing 89 in pace, 91 in shots and 80 in dribbling. However, his passing takes a hit with just 65 ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 player ratings cause massive outrage

Following Haaland is Barcelona midfielder Pedri, who starts at 85 but can grow to 93. The only top rating he possesses is 87 in dribbling.

Next are City midfielder Phil Foden, Real Madrid winger and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. They can maintain an overall attribute of 92, as they can dominate with 80-plus ratings in pace, dribbling, shots and passes. ALSO WATCH: FIFA 23 could be named EA Sports FC as EA suggests dropping FIFA branding

