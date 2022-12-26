EPL 2022-23, Matchday 17 preview and predictions: Top teams eye solid restart on Boxing Day

EPL 2022-23: The season restarts on Monday, on Boxing Day, after a month-long Qatar World Cup 2022 break. As top teams eye a strong restart, here are the preview and predictions for Matchday 17.

Image Credit: Getty Images

After a month-long break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it's time again to get back to club business. The 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) restarts on Monday, during Boxing Day, as the top clubs will again battle for supremacy. On the same note, we present the preview and result predictions for Matchday 17. Tottenham Hotspur in a tricky derby against Brentford

The season restart for fourth-placed Tottenham could become tricky as it visits an unpredictable tenth-placed fellow Londoner Brentford on Monday. While the visitors are the favourites here, the hosts have proved capable of pulling off upsets, especially at home. A win could take the Spurs to third.

Prediction: 1-1 draw ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - Will Conte rest Tottenham's Qatar World Cup stars ahead of Boxing Day tie vs Brentford?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Can Liverpool rout Aston Villa?

Sixth-placed Liverpool has had a challenging season, mostly plagued by injuries. As it looks to get its season back on track, it travels to play 12th-placed Villa on Monday under the latter's new head coach Unai Emery. It must be admitted that it will be challenging to tame the Villans under Emery. Meanwhile, a defeat for The Reds could mean they drop to eighth.

Prediction: Liverpool wins 2-1

Image Credit: Getty Images

Arsenal and West Ham United to engage in an intriguing London derby

In another London derby, table-topper Arsenal hosts the 16th-placed West Ham United on Tuesday. So far, the Gunners look like the absolute favourite, given their form, and it would require something extra-ordinary for the Hammers to trounce them. Regardless of the result, Mikel Arteta and co are bound to stay on the top.

Prediction: Arsenal wins 2-0 ALSO READ: 'It's painful not to be able to play three games' - Robert Lewandowski questions his ban severity

Image Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea badly needs a win versus Bournemouth

Eighth-placed Chelsea is on the same lines as Liverpool and would be desperately hoping to attain success against 14th-placed Bournemouth at home on Tuesday. While the hosts are the favourites on paper here, the visitors must be considered, given the former's irregular current form. A triumph for The Blues could mean rising to sixth, whereas a failure could lead to a drop to 12th.

Prediction: Chelsea wins 1-0

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United should successfully tame Nottingham Forest

Fifth-placed United entertains a relegation-threatened Forest on Tuesday. Given the current form, it should be a no-tedious task for the former and should have only itself to blame if it flops. Regardless of the result, the Red Devils are expected to consolidate the fifth spot.

Prediction: United wins 2-0 ALSO READ: No Barcelona return for Messi as Argentina's World Cup-winning captain 'agrees to stay at PSG'

Image Credit: Getty Images