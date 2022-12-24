Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No Barcelona return for Messi as Argentina's World Cup-winning captain 'agrees to stay at PSG'

    First Published Dec 24, 2022, 7:55 PM IST

    Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until 2024, with the Ligue 1 champions offering the option of a further year should the 35-year-old icon wish to stay at Parc des Princes until 2025.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Days after firing Argentina to their third World Cup glory, legendary forward Lionel Messi has reportedly reached an agreement in principle to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The 35-year-old icon's current deal with the Ligue 1 champions is set to expire in June 2023, which sparked rumours of a sensational return to Barcelona and a possible move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami.

    Also read: Messi pens emotional note on 30-year-long journey to World Cup glory; pays tribute to Maradona

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Argentina's Qatar World Cup 2022-winning captain is rumoured to be planning to spend another year in Paris, despite Barca President Joan Laporta's public declarations to the contrary. Messi is believed to have agreed to a renewal that also gives him the choice of an additional year should he plan to stay at PSG through 2025.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to journalist Guillem Balague, PSG Sporting Director Luis Campos and Jorge Messi have constantly communicated for the past two months. A crucial meeting in Doha was held between the two parties and PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, which led to an agreement to renew the forward's contract with the Parisian club.

    Also read: 'G.O.A.T. on a note': Jokes galore after Argentina considers putting Messi's face on 1,000 peso bill

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Messi is happy with it all, and when back from his holidays, the negotiations/agreement will speed up. He has two years plus one with PSG. The French club has abandoned the idea of using the 'plus 1' to renew, and instead they offer one year plus another one to be agreed upon by both parts," noted Balague on Twitter.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It is practically all agreed with PSG Barcelona have not approached him or his dad to offer anything, So it is not that Leo Messi does not want to return to Barcelona. He has not been asked the question!" he added.

    Also read: Messi vs Ronaldo G.O.A.T. debate sparked by 'the egg' after Argentina icon's post sets new Instagram record

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Balague concluded, saying, "His life in Paris is balanced, happy, everybody is enjoying it and he has a real possibility of winning the Champions League again. Plus it will help him be a candidate again for the Ballon d'Or. So no MLS, no Barcelona. Messi is about to remain two more years (1+1) in Paris."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Last weekend, Messi, who has spent the last 18 months at PSG, won the World Cup at the fifth attempt after scoring twice in Argentina's victory over France. His magnificent resume only lacked the top international award, so he may finally retire from football after achieving everything. Laporta would be sad to learn of his PSG contract renewal because he helped make it possible for the legendary Barcelona player to return for one last dance in Catalonia.

    Also read: Ronaldo breaks social media silence following arch-rival Messi and Argentina's World Cup 2022 win

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: India stage at defeat as Bangladesh spinners get into action on Day 3 snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: India stare at defeat as Bangladesh spinners get into action on Day 3

    football French legend Patrick Vieira blasts Argentina Emiliano Martinez for taunting Kylian Mbappe and damaging the game snt

    French legend Patrick Vieira blasts Argentina's Martinez for taunting Mbappe and 'damaging the game'

    football epl leeds united vs man city the new jack rodwell fans irked after pep guardiola warns overweight kalvin phillips snt

    'The new Jack Rodwell': Fans irked after Man City boss Pep Guardiola warns 'overweight' Kalvin Phillips

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC coach Marquez delighted with win over Bengaluru FC Simon Grayson unhappy with effort snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC coach Marquez delighted with 3-0 win over Bengaluru FC; Grayson unhappy with effort

    IPL 2023 Auction: Ireland's Josh Little looks forward to playing under Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya snt

    IPL 2023 Auction: Ireland's Josh Little looks forward to playing under Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya

    Recent Stories

    24x7 Hindu-Muslim hatred being spread to divert people: Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort - adt

    24x7 Hindu-Muslim hatred being spread to divert people: Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort

    In first Christmas message, King Charles to pay tribute to his mother's legacy - adt

    In first Christmas message, King Charles to pay tribute to his mother's legacy

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go for 'Vipassana' session, likely to return on January 1 AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go for 'Vipassana' session, likely to return on January 1

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: India stage at defeat as Bangladesh spinners get into action on Day 3 snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: India stare at defeat as Bangladesh spinners get into action on Day 3

    Pathaan Controversy: Swara Bhasker slams politicians for whipping up communal frenzy vma

    Pathaan Controversy: Swara Bhasker slams politicians for whipping up communal frenzy

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon