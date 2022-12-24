No Barcelona return for Messi as Argentina's World Cup-winning captain 'agrees to stay at PSG'

Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until 2024, with the Ligue 1 champions offering the option of a further year should the 35-year-old icon wish to stay at Parc des Princes until 2025.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Days after firing Argentina to their third World Cup glory, legendary forward Lionel Messi has reportedly reached an agreement in principle to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The 35-year-old icon's current deal with the Ligue 1 champions is set to expire in June 2023, which sparked rumours of a sensational return to Barcelona and a possible move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami. Also read: Messi pens emotional note on 30-year-long journey to World Cup glory; pays tribute to Maradona

Argentina's Qatar World Cup 2022-winning captain is rumoured to be planning to spend another year in Paris, despite Barca President Joan Laporta's public declarations to the contrary. Messi is believed to have agreed to a renewal that also gives him the choice of an additional year should he plan to stay at PSG through 2025.

According to journalist Guillem Balague, PSG Sporting Director Luis Campos and Jorge Messi have constantly communicated for the past two months. A crucial meeting in Doha was held between the two parties and PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, which led to an agreement to renew the forward's contract with the Parisian club. Also read: 'G.O.A.T. on a note': Jokes galore after Argentina considers putting Messi's face on 1,000 peso bill

"Messi is happy with it all, and when back from his holidays, the negotiations/agreement will speed up. He has two years plus one with PSG. The French club has abandoned the idea of using the 'plus 1' to renew, and instead they offer one year plus another one to be agreed upon by both parts," noted Balague on Twitter.

"It is practically all agreed with PSG Barcelona have not approached him or his dad to offer anything, So it is not that Leo Messi does not want to return to Barcelona. He has not been asked the question!" he added. Also read: Messi vs Ronaldo G.O.A.T. debate sparked by 'the egg' after Argentina icon's post sets new Instagram record

Balague concluded, saying, "His life in Paris is balanced, happy, everybody is enjoying it and he has a real possibility of winning the Champions League again. Plus it will help him be a candidate again for the Ballon d'Or. So no MLS, no Barcelona. Messi is about to remain two more years (1+1) in Paris."

