Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: Will Conte rest Tottenham's Qatar World Cup stars ahead of Boxing Day tie vs Brentford?

    EPL 2022-23: Tottenham Hotspur will play its first post-Qatar World Cup 2022 contest against Brentford on Boxing Day on Monday. But will Spurs boss Antonio Conte be resting his WC stars?

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23: Will Antonio Conte rest Tottenham Hotspur's Qatar World Cup stars ahead of Boxing Day tie vs Brentford?-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 25, 2022, 6:06 PM IST

    English giants and fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur is all geared up to play its opening game post the 2022 FIFA World Cup break in Qatar. On Monday, during Boxing Day, it takes on fellow London rival and tenth-placed Brentford away from home in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL). The former saw as many as 12 players participating in the WC. While its Argentine defender Cristian Romero is coming off a title victory in the Gulf, its French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ended up as the runner-up. Thus, fans are left wondering if Spurs head coach Antonio Conte will be forced to rest some of its WC players, given their tiring experience in Qatar.

    Tottenham would also be without its Brazilian playmaker-cum-striker Richarlison, who injured himself during the WC; Son Heung-min, Eric Dier, Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic were also involved deeply in the tournament. Speaking on the player resting scenario, Conte states that it would be impossible to rest all WC-involved footballers from his squad.

    ALSO READ: 'It's painful not to be able to play three games' - Robert Lewandowski questions his ban severity

    "I am not happy. On the one hand, you are happy because for my club, Tottenham, to have 12 players at the World Cup means that we are on the right way to trying to be competitive and to try to win something. But it is normal that when you have so many players play a tournament like this, especially during the season, that now it is not easy because the physical condition is not at the top," Conte told the media, reports FotMob.

    "It is impossible to give them a lot of rest, and for sure, with the players that didn't play the World Cup and we work for four weeks, now they are in an excellent physical condition. We worked a lot on the tactical aspect and physical aspects. Now they are at a better level than the players who finished the World Cup," added Conte.

    ALSO READ: No Barcelona return for Messi as Argentina's World Cup-winning captain 'agrees to stay at PSG'

    "For this reason, I have to make the best decision for the game against Brentford. On one side, I have players I worked with for four weeks really well; on the other side, I have players who worked at the World Cup and are not at the top at the moment," Conte concluded.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2022, 6:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd Test: It was the right decision to exclude Kuldeep Yadav - KL Rahul-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'It was the right decision to exclude Kuldeep Yadav' - KL Rahul

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23,Dhaka/2nd Test: KL Rahul and co survive Mehidy Hasan scare on Day 4 to complete clean sweep; fans relieved-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Rahul & co survive Mehidy scare on Day 4 to complete clean sweep; fans relieved

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, NEUFC vs ATKMB: NorthEast United stuns ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 to secure first season points-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United stuns ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 to secure first season points

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: KL Rahul faces T20I axe as Chetan Sharma-led selection committee to select squad-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: KL Rahul may be dropped from T20I squad, say BCCI sources

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC complete the double over Chennaiyin FC to reclaim top spot snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC complete the double over Chennaiyin FC to reclaim top spot

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus 11 5G images leaked online ahead of launch Here is what we know gcw

    OnePlus 11 images leaked online ahead of launch; Here's what we know

    tennis Yearend 2022: Iga Swiatek to Katerina Siniakova - 5 standout women's tennis players of the year-ayh

    Yearend 2022: Iga Swiatek to Katerina Siniakova - 5 standout women's tennis players of the year

    Christmas 2022: Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna, and Anshula Kapoor spread Xmas joy vma

    Christmas 2022: Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna, and Anshula Kapoor spread Xmas joy

    A bug reportedly creating random events at Google Calendar Details here gcw

    A bug reportedly creating random events at Google Calendar; Details here

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Special Episode 3

    From the India Gate: From Chacha's comeback to Baba's clout

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon