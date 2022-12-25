Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It's painful not to be able to play three games' - Robert Lewandowski questions his ban severity

    Robert Lewandowski will miss out on three Barcelona matches following an incident against Osasuna last month, while his ban was upheld. Meanwhile, he has questioned the severity of the bans.

    Top Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has received bad news, as he will miss out on three matches with his Spanish giants Barcelona. Following an incident against Osasuna last month, he was handed two yellow cards. Although Barca won 2-1 at El Sadar on November 8, the final match before the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Lewandowski, besides his ouster from the game as a result of the yellows, allegedly gestured the referee Gil Manzano. While the Catalans appealed against the ban, it was unsuccessful, as the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) stated that the Pole had received a three-content extended prohibition.

    Speaking to Sport, Lewandowski said, "It's difficult because I feel that three games are too much for what I did, that's for sure. It's painful not to be able to play three games because of that." The Pole later admitted that the gesture was aimed towards the Blaugrana head coach, Xavi.

    ALSO READ: No Barcelona return for Messi as Argentina's World Cup-winning captain 'agrees to stay at PSG'

    "Nothing happened with the ref. The reason I got three matches was nothing to do with the referee. It was to do with the coach and me. That's all I can say. One or two weeks before, I chatted with Xavi, and he told me that I had to watch out if the referee gave me a yellow card," continued Lewandowski.

    "That was just a gesture to express that he couldn't understand what was happening. We had talked about it, and it was something between Xavi and me. I didn't understand anything," Lewandowski added. Meanwhile, he commented on his Barcelona stint: "I will stay at Barcelona as long as I am fit and hungry for titles. We have to have the mentality of a champion."

