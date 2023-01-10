Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo's 'work mode' on: Al-Nassr supporters impressed by legend's dedication as he awaits debut

    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who awaits his Al-Nassr debut in the Saudi Pro League, has been training hard and shared photographs from his latest session with his 531 million followers on Instagram.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Cristiano Ronaldo is raring to begin the next chapter of his illustrious career - this time in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese talisman recently signed for Al-Nassr and has been itching to make his debut at the Saudi Pro League. However, due to a pending 2-match FA ban following the infamous Everton incident, the 37-year-old legendary striker must wait until Al-Nassr plays Ettifaq on January 22.

    Also read: Will it be Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia? Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia gives ultimate response

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    There is, however, also the possibility of Ronaldo's debut on Saudi Arabian soil against arch-rival Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants will face a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars on January 19 in a friendly exhibition in Riyadh. While fans await the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's high-profile debut - what's been impressing them is CR7's dedication towards his training and fitness.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Ronaldo posted a series of photographs from his recent training session in his latest Instagram post and captioned it: "Work mode ON." Al-Nassr's supporters flooded the Portuguese icon's post with comments, with most stating they are eagerly awaiting the striker's debut. "Can't wait for your first game at Al-Nassr," noted one fan, while another added, "Good luck CR7."

    Also read: Inside 'King' Ronaldo's first residence in Saudi Arabia: Cost of Al-Nassr star's lavish suite revealed

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Ronaldo's latest post comes days after he shared an inspiring message to his fans, asking them to: "Make every workout count," indicating that he was keeping all the noise around his debut aside and focusing on being in top shape to stamp his authority in Asia.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Whether Ronaldo makes his debut on Saudi Arabian soil against arch-rival Messi in a friendly or for his new team at the Saudi Pro League on January 22, there's no doubt that supporters of the Portuguese legend are keenly tracking every move as they await the 'Siuuu' magic to get replicated in the Middle Eastern nation.

    Also read: Ronaldo's future at Portugal: Here's what new boss Roberto Martinez plans to do

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football Melbourne Victory hit with record FA sanctions post pitch invasion chaos during derby-ayh

    Melbourne Victory hit with record FA sanctions post pitch invasion chaos during derby

    football Should Man United sign Harry Kane as Ronaldo's replacement? Fans and pundits give ultimate verdict snt

    Should Man United sign Harry Kane as Ronaldo's replacement? Fans and pundits give ultimate verdict

    ind vs sl 2022-23 guwahati odi why KL Rahul Indian fans miffed after in-form Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan dropped snt

    'Why KL Rahul?': Indian fans miffed after in-form Suryakumar and Ishan dropped for 1st ODI against SL

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: KL Rahul, Umran Malik retained in India playing XI as Sri Lanka opts to chase-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Suryakumar Yadav axed from playing XI as Lanka opts to chase

    football Gareth Bale retires: Iconic bicycle kick to stellar free-kicks - 10 unforgettable goals by Real Madrid legend snt

    Gareth Bale retires: Iconic bicycle kick to stellar free-kicks - 10 unforgettable goals by Real Madrid legend

    Recent Stories

    football Melbourne Victory hit with record FA sanctions post pitch invasion chaos during derby-ayh

    Melbourne Victory hit with record FA sanctions post pitch invasion chaos during derby

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched in India at Rs 57 90 lakh Know specs features other details gcw

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched in India at Rs 57.90 lakh; Know specs, features, other details

    Vehicle carrying Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's mother meets with minor accident, no injuries - adt

    Vehicle carrying Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's mother meets with minor accident, no injuries

    football Should Man United sign Harry Kane as Ronaldo's replacement? Fans and pundits give ultimate verdict snt

    Should Man United sign Harry Kane as Ronaldo's replacement? Fans and pundits give ultimate verdict

    Joshimath land subsidence: Supreme Court declines urgent hearing, says 'institutions working on it' AJR

    Joshimath land subsidence: Supreme Court declines urgent hearing, says 'institutions working on it'

    Recent Videos

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon