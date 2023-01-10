Ronaldo's 'work mode' on: Al-Nassr supporters impressed by legend's dedication as he awaits debut

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who awaits his Al-Nassr debut in the Saudi Pro League, has been training hard and shared photographs from his latest session with his 531 million followers on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo is raring to begin the next chapter of his illustrious career - this time in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese talisman recently signed for Al-Nassr and has been itching to make his debut at the Saudi Pro League. However, due to a pending 2-match FA ban following the infamous Everton incident, the 37-year-old legendary striker must wait until Al-Nassr plays Ettifaq on January 22. Also read: Will it be Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia? Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia gives ultimate response

There is, however, also the possibility of Ronaldo's debut on Saudi Arabian soil against arch-rival Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants will face a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars on January 19 in a friendly exhibition in Riyadh. While fans await the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's high-profile debut - what's been impressing them is CR7's dedication towards his training and fitness.

Ronaldo posted a series of photographs from his recent training session in his latest Instagram post and captioned it: "Work mode ON." Al-Nassr's supporters flooded the Portuguese icon's post with comments, with most stating they are eagerly awaiting the striker's debut. "Can't wait for your first game at Al-Nassr," noted one fan, while another added, "Good luck CR7." Also read: Inside 'King' Ronaldo's first residence in Saudi Arabia: Cost of Al-Nassr star's lavish suite revealed

Ronaldo's latest post comes days after he shared an inspiring message to his fans, asking them to: "Make every workout count," indicating that he was keeping all the noise around his debut aside and focusing on being in top shape to stamp his authority in Asia.

