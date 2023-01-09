Ronaldo's future at Portugal: Here's what new boss Roberto Martinez plans to do

Former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez was appointed as Portugal national team's head coach on Monday, and the Spaniard provided an important update on legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future.

Roberto Martinez, a former manager of Everton and Belgium, has been named the head coach of Portugal. The 49-year-old Spaniard succeeds Fernando Santos, who quit following Portugal's World Cup 2022 quarterfinal loss to Morocco last month.

Following Belgium's group-stage elimination in Qatar, Martinez announced his resignation as their coach after six years in command.

"I am very happy to represent one of the national teams with the best talent in the world," said Martinez.

"I am very excited to be here. From the first time I spoke with the president of the federation I knew this was a sporting project that would excite me. I understand there are great expectations and big objectives, but there is a great team of people at the federation and I have great excitement that together we can achieve those objectives," he added.

Portugal football president Fernando Gomes said, "This is an important moment for the national team."

One of the most important decisions Martinez will have to take is on legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's role in the future. The Portuguese talisman was unceremoniously benched by former boss Santos, sparking massive disappointment among fans of CR7.

Speaking about the 37-year-old striker, Portugal's new head coach stated, "Football decisions have to be made on the pitch. I don't make decisions in the office. My starting point is the list from the last World Cup, and Cristiano (Ronaldo) is a player on that list. He's been in the national team for 19 years and deserves the respect of sitting down and talking. And tomorrow, we'll talk."

"I am clear about the structure and roles of the coaching staff. I will announce it in the next few days. I want to incorporate a Portuguese assistant who has been a player for the national team. It will be important for the coaching staff and will give us acceleration for Portuguese football. I don't believe in systems. I think you have to get the talent to win games", Martinez added in his press conference.

Before a three-year stint at Everton, when they twice ended 11th in the Premier League and once finished fifth, Martinez spent four years as Wigan's manager, including winning the 2013 FA Cup.

In 2018, after finishing third in the World Cup in Russia, Belgium, for which he was appointed coach in 2016, topped the Fifa rankings.

During the eight years Santos was in command, Portugal won the 2016 European Championship and the 2018–19 Nations League.

However, they only managed to take home a victory in one of their three group games in Qatar. Their campaign was marred by Santos' decision to bench striker Ronaldo for the semifinal games.

Some criticised Martinez for not getting more out of the so-called 'golden generation' of Belgian players, including Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.