Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo's future at Portugal: Here's what new boss Roberto Martinez plans to do

    Former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez was appointed as Portugal national team's head coach on Monday, and the Spaniard provided an important update on legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future.

    football Cristiano Ronaldo future at Portugal: Here's what new boss Roberto Martinez plans to do snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 7:34 PM IST

    Roberto Martinez, a former manager of Everton and Belgium, has been named the head coach of Portugal. The 49-year-old Spaniard succeeds Fernando Santos, who quit following Portugal's World Cup 2022 quarterfinal loss to Morocco last month.

    Following Belgium's group-stage elimination in Qatar, Martinez announced his resignation as their coach after six years in command.

    Also read: 'His agent deserves a knighthood' - Roberto Martinez trolled after being appointed Portugal head coach

    "I am very happy to represent one of the national teams with the best talent in the world," said Martinez. 

    "I am very excited to be here. From the first time I spoke with the president of the federation I knew this was a sporting project that would excite me. I understand there are great expectations and big objectives, but there is a great team of people at the federation and I have great excitement that together we can achieve those objectives," he added.

    Portugal football president Fernando Gomes said, "This is an important moment for the national team."

    football Cristiano Ronaldo future at Portugal: Here's what new boss Roberto Martinez plans to do snt

    One of the most important decisions Martinez will have to take is on legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's role in the future. The Portuguese talisman was unceremoniously benched by former boss Santos, sparking massive disappointment among fans of CR7. 

    Speaking about the 37-year-old striker, Portugal's new head coach stated, "Football decisions have to be made on the pitch. I don't make decisions in the office. My starting point is the list from the last World Cup, and Cristiano (Ronaldo) is a player on that list. He's been in the national team for 19 years and deserves the respect of sitting down and talking. And tomorrow, we'll talk."

    "I am clear about the structure and roles of the coaching staff. I will announce it in the next few days. I want to incorporate a Portuguese assistant who has been a player for the national team. It will be important for the coaching staff and will give us acceleration for Portuguese football. I don't believe in systems. I think you have to get the talent to win games", Martinez added in his press conference.

    Also read: Inside 'King' Ronaldo's first residence in Saudi Arabia: Cost of Al-Nassr star's lavish suite revealed

    Before a three-year stint at Everton, when they twice ended 11th in the Premier League and once finished fifth, Martinez spent four years as Wigan's manager, including winning the 2013 FA Cup.

    In 2018, after finishing third in the World Cup in Russia, Belgium, for which he was appointed coach in 2016, topped the Fifa rankings.

    During the eight years Santos was in command, Portugal won the 2016 European Championship and the 2018–19 Nations League.

    However, they only managed to take home a victory in one of their three group games in Qatar. Their campaign was marred by Santos' decision to bench striker Ronaldo for the semifinal games.

    Some criticised Martinez for not getting more out of the so-called 'golden generation' of Belgian players, including Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 7:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football His agent deserves a knighthood - Roberto Martinez trolled after being appointed Portugal head coach-ayh

    'His agent deserves a knighthood' - Roberto Martinez trolled after being appointed Portugal head coach

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Have not decided to give up on T20 format, will see after IPL 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Have not decided to give up on T20 format' - Rohit Sharma

    football Premier League fans go berserk as PSG's Qatari owners nasser al-khelaifi tottenham look to invest in English top-flight snt

    Premier League fans go berserk as PSG's Qatari owners look to invest in English top-flight

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Most goals to most championships - Here's all the numbers that matter-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Most goals to most championships - Here's all the numbers that matter

    Picture of the day: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's vacay picture goes VIRAL; Vamika looks adorable RBA

    Picture of the day: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's vacay picture goes VIRAL; Vamika looks adorable

    Recent Stories

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara poses half-naked; raises temperatures wearing just a thong snt

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara poses half-naked; raises temperatures wearing just a thong

    football His agent deserves a knighthood - Roberto Martinez trolled after being appointed Portugal head coach-ayh

    'His agent deserves a knighthood' - Roberto Martinez trolled after being appointed Portugal head coach

    DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India for two more incidents of unruly passengers AJR

    DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India for two more incidents of unruly passengers

    Who is Vikas Purohit Meta Facebook new India head know all about him gcw

    Who is Vikas Purohit, Meta, Facebook's new India head?

    Bhojpuri VIRAL Neha Raj song Queen Shalini Khesari Lal Yadav HOT romantic song Jhagda 2.0 is not to be missed-WATCH

    Bhojpuri VIRAL song: Queen Shalini, Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT romantic song 'Jhagda 2.0’ is not to be missed

    Recent Videos

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon