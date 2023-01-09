Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will it be Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia? Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia gives ultimate response

    Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to play a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars on January 19, and all eyes will be on whether Cristiano Ronaldo will make his debut in Saudi Arabia in the Riyadh Season Cup friendly clash.

    football riyadh season cup Will it be Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia? Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia gives ultimate response snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 3:49 PM IST

    It's been a week since Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled as an Al-Nassr player, yet the legendary striker has not made his highly-anticipated debut for the Saudi Arabian club. The Portuguese talisman, who is serving a pending 2-match FA ban over the infamous Everton incident last season, missed out on Al-Nassr's 2-0 win over Al-Ta'ee on Friday in the Saudi Pro League, and is set to miss the next game against Al-Shabab.

    Also read: Last Messi vs Ronaldo clash? Argentina's Gallardo to coach Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars in friendly against PSG

    However, Ronaldo fans could see the 37-year-old legend debut on Saudi Arabian soil in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) when arch-rival Lionel Messi and Co. play against a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars on January 19.

    Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia, who has expressed his joy over Ronaldo's signing, confirmed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be seen in action against his arch-rival Messi at the King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi capital later this month.

    "It (his debut) won't be with the Al Nassr jersey. It will be a mix between Al Hilal and Al Nassr," Garcia was quoted as saying by L'Equipe.

    "As the coach of Al Nassr, I cannot be happy with this match. For development, to see PSG, to see the great Parisian players, indeed it is a good thing. But we have a championship game three days later," the Frenchman added.

    "In terms of scheduling, it could have been better thought out. But it's not a big deal... We are in the lead, we are happy. It is a difficult championship to win, but we intend to do it," Garcia remarked.

    Also read: Inside 'King' Ronaldo's first residence in Saudi Arabia: Cost of Al-Nassr star's lavish suite revealed

    Garcia compared Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia to Pele's move to the New York Cosmos, bringing attention to the underdog Saudi team that has gained more than 10 million new Instagram followers since Ronaldo's signing last month.

    After a turbulent two months in which his Manchester United contract was ended and Portugal lost in the World Cup quarterfinals, the former Lille and Olympique Lyonnais coach expressed his wish that Ronaldo rediscovers the joy of playing football.

    "In recent months, between Manchester United, the national team and also at a private level, he has not had easy moments," Garcia said. "If he finds the pleasure of playing again, it will be a good goal to achieve."

    Meanwhile, former River Plate, Monaco and PSG coach, Marcelo Gallardo will lead the Saudi Riyadh Season select team, which could see Ronaldo feature in the playing XI. 

    In a video shared by the Chairman of the Riyadh Season Turki Al-Sheikh last week, the Argentinian coach said, "Hi, I'm Marcelo Gallardo, and I want to tell you that on January 19, I'm going to lead the Riyadh Season Cup, which will be made up of players from Al Hilal and Al Nassr versus Paris Saint Germain. See you there soon."

    Also read: Ronaldo effect in Saudi Arabia: Pitch invaders imitate 'Siuuu' celebration during Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal game

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 3:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Lion in Chelsea logo leaves club Memes carpet bomb Blues after Man City hammer Graham Potter men out of FA Cup snt

    'Lion in Chelsea logo leaves club': Memes carpet bomb Blues after Man City hammer Potter's men out of FA Cup

    football FA Cup Man City vs Chelsea pep guardiola explains why chelsea todd beohly must give under fire graham potter time snt

    'I had Messi at Barcelona!': Man City's Guardiola explains why Chelsea must give under-fire Potter time

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Will COVID-positive players be allowed to compete? Tournament director Craig Tiley answers-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: Will COVID-positive players be allowed to compete? Tournament director answers

    football FA Cup Man City vs Chelsea Sack Graham Potter Bring Thomas Tuchel back Angry fans lambasts manager todd boehly snt

    'Sack Potter, Bring Tuchel back': Angry Chelsea fans lambasts manager after FA Cup thrashing by Man City

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, Matchday 14: Mumbai City FC blazes past Kerala Blasters 4-0; regains top spot-ayh

    ISL 2022-23, Matchday 14: Mumbai City FC blazes past Kerala Blasters 4-0; regains top spot

    Recent Stories

    The Night Manager: Makers unveil first gritty poster of the Anil Kapoor-starrer web series vma

    The Night Manager: Makers unveil first gritty poster of the Anil Kapoor-starrer web series

    Shankuntalam Hindi Trailer out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning as Shakuntala; film is to release on February 17 RBA

    Shankuntalam Hindi Trailer out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning as Shakuntala; film to release on Feb 17

    football Lion in Chelsea logo leaves club Memes carpet bomb Blues after Man City hammer Graham Potter men out of FA Cup snt

    'Lion in Chelsea logo leaves club': Memes carpet bomb Blues after Man City hammer Potter's men out of FA Cup

    IND vs SL 2022-23: India Jasprit Bumrah return delayed, to miss ODIs against Sri Lanka - Reports

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Jasprit Bumrah's return delayed, to miss ODIs against Sri Lanka - Reports

    Nora Fatehi to Shehnaaz Gill-5 Bigg Boss contestants who got a break in Salman Khan films RBA

    Nora Fatehi to Shehnaaz Gill-5 Bigg Boss contestants who got a break in Salman Khan films

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon