Inside 'King' Ronaldo's first residence in Saudi Arabia: Cost of Al-Nassr star's lavish suite revealed

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently signed for Al-Nassr, is currently residing at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh's iconic Kingdom Tower. Here's a look at the Portuguese talisman's new abode and learn how much it would cost him monthly.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to make his high-profile debut with his new club Al-Nassr. However, the Portuguese talisman has stirred massive excitement among Saudi Pro League fans, eager to see the 37-year-old superstar in action. While the five-time Ballon d'Or winner awaits to stamp his authority on Saudi Arabian soil, we look at his first residence in the Middle Eastern nation.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo, who will earn around 200 million euros annually with Al-Nassr, is reportedly staying with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and their children at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh's Kingdom Tower. Also read: Ronaldo effect in Saudi Arabia: Pitch invaders imitate 'Siuuu' celebration during Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal game

Image Credit: Official website of Four Seasons, Riyadh

CR7's entourage reportedly occupies 17 rooms in the Kingdom Tower, and the footballer and his family reside in the hotel's 'Kingdom Suite', located in the 48th and 50th floor of the hotel.

Image Credit: Official website of Four Seasons, Riyadh

According to MARCA, Ronald is set to pay 284,000 euros per month (Rs 2.5 crore) for his first residence in Saudi Arabia. The report adds that the Al-Nassr star will eventually move with his family to a 12 million mansion. Also read: Last Messi vs Ronaldo clash? Argentina's Gallardo to coach Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars in friendly against PSG

Image Credit: Official website of Four Seasons, Riyadh

Ronaldo's new home, i.e. the Four Seasons' 'Kingdom Suite' is equipped with a living room, a private office, a dining room and a media room. The suite has one king-size bed, a full marble bathroom and one-half bathroom.

Image Credit: Official website of Four Seasons, Riyadh

Among Ronaldo's 'Kingdom Suite' unique features are carefully curated modern art throughout his new residence, large dressing room and dining room with pantry. Also read: Man United to Ronaldo's rescue? Red Devils' 'loan swoop' for Aboubakar could help Al-Nassr register CR7

Image Credit: Official website of Four Seasons, Riyadh

Ronaldo's first residence after signing for Al-Nassr until 2025 has a host of amenities and the service of a dedicated personal attendant.

Image Credit: Official website of Four Seasons, Riyadh

Al-Nassr's new 'King' also has a dedicated office in his suite, which will come in handy for the Portuguese talisman, who has the vision to help the future generation of footballers in Saudi Arabia. Also read: Ronaldo cheering Al-Nassr star Talisca's goal against Al-Ta'ee while cycling sets Twitter joke factory rolling

Image Credit: Official website of Four Seasons, Riyadh

Ronaldo's 'Kingdom Suite' also has a dedicated kitchen, espresso machine, tea maker, private bar and 24-hour in-room dining facility.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram