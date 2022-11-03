Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Kylian Mbappe bigger than PSG? 'God' Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives ultimate response

    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 4:44 PM IST

    Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and current AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic launched a scathing attack on Kylian Mbappe amidst speculations of a possible transfer in January after the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remains a matter of interest among football enthusiasts. Although the Frenchman signed a three-year contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions and rejected an offer to join Real Madrid in May, reports recently stated he was 'unhappy' with the club and sought an exit from Parc des Prince in the January transfer window. Amidst these speculations, former PSG star and current AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has launched a scathing attack on the 23-year-old.

    Also read: Mbappe fans go berserk after PSG star shatters Messi's historic Champions League record

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In an interview with French outlet Canal Plus, former Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic claimed Mbappe is trying to be bigger than PSG with his behaviour since signing the new deal this summer. "Mbappe has put himself in a situation where he is more important than the club. But you should never be bigger than a club because you are not," the 41-year-old icon stated.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Despite all the drama around Mbappe, the 23-year-old forward continues to dazzle on the pitch. In this campaign alone, the Frenchman has scored 18 goals in 18 matches. On Wednesday night, his goal against Juventus in the Champions League group stage clash made him the youngest player to reach 40 goals in the competition's history, surpassing his teammate Lionel Messi. However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic also claimed that there is 'nothing to talk about' in Ligue 1 since he left France's top division - despite having the sensational trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

    Also read: Despite impressive show, PSG's Messi, Neymar and Mbappe fail to impress 'God' Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who underwent surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament back in May, left the Parisian club after four years on their books in 2016 before joining Manchester United. The Swedish talisman, who scored 113 goals in 122 appearances for PSG, believes that since his departure, the French giants' performance has worsened.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Since I left France, everything is going down; they have nothing to talk about anymore in France. France needs me. I don't need France. Even if you have Mbappe, Neymar, Messi, it doesn't help you because you don't have God," the AC Milan striker, who is expected to return to action in January, added.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: This video proves how Messi could inspire Argentina to lift coveted trophy

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: This video proves how Lionel Messi could inspire Argentina to lift coveted trophy snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: This video proves how Messi could inspire Argentina to lift coveted trophy

    football Champions League 2022-23, round of 16 draw: Date, time in India, where to watch, teams qualified and more snt

    Champions League 2022-23, Round of 16 Draw: Date, time in India, where to watch, teams qualified and more

    football champions league juventus vs psg Kylian Mbappe fans go berserk after star shatters lionel messi record snt

    Mbappe fans go berserk after PSG star shatters Messi's historic Champions League record

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: War of words rages on after Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding' snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: War of words rages on after Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding'

    football ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC aim to celebrate 100th game with win against FC Goa snt

    ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC aim to celebrate 100th game with win against FC Goa

    Recent Stories

    Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Not Mumbai, couple to get married HERE drb

    Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Not Mumbai, couple to get married HERE

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: This video proves how Lionel Messi could inspire Argentina to lift coveted trophy snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: This video proves how Messi could inspire Argentina to lift coveted trophy

    'Corrupt should not be given political, social protection': PM Modi at Vigilance Awareness Week AJR

    'Corrupt should not be given political, social protection': PM Modi at Vigilance Awareness Week

    Cotten sanitary pads can be the solution for rashes and infections; find out why sur

    Cotten sanitary pads can be the solution for rashes and infections; find out why

    If committed any crime, arrest me: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren post skipping ED visit - adt

    If committed any crime, arrest me: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren post skipping ED visit

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon