Is Kylian Mbappe bigger than PSG? 'God' Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives ultimate response

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and current AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic launched a scathing attack on Kylian Mbappe amidst speculations of a possible transfer in January after the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remains a matter of interest among football enthusiasts. Although the Frenchman signed a three-year contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions and rejected an offer to join Real Madrid in May, reports recently stated he was 'unhappy' with the club and sought an exit from Parc des Prince in the January transfer window. Amidst these speculations, former PSG star and current AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has launched a scathing attack on the 23-year-old. Also read: Mbappe fans go berserk after PSG star shatters Messi's historic Champions League record

Image Credit: Getty Images

In an interview with French outlet Canal Plus, former Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic claimed Mbappe is trying to be bigger than PSG with his behaviour since signing the new deal this summer. "Mbappe has put himself in a situation where he is more important than the club. But you should never be bigger than a club because you are not," the 41-year-old icon stated.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite all the drama around Mbappe, the 23-year-old forward continues to dazzle on the pitch. In this campaign alone, the Frenchman has scored 18 goals in 18 matches. On Wednesday night, his goal against Juventus in the Champions League group stage clash made him the youngest player to reach 40 goals in the competition's history, surpassing his teammate Lionel Messi. However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic also claimed that there is 'nothing to talk about' in Ligue 1 since he left France's top division - despite having the sensational trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. Also read: Despite impressive show, PSG's Messi, Neymar and Mbappe fail to impress 'God' Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Image Credit: Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who underwent surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament back in May, left the Parisian club after four years on their books in 2016 before joining Manchester United. The Swedish talisman, who scored 113 goals in 122 appearances for PSG, believes that since his departure, the French giants' performance has worsened.

Image Credit: Getty Images