Despite impressive show, PSG's Messi, Neymar and Mbappe fail to impress 'God' Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan and legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has ''gone downhill'' since he left the Ligue 1 club in 2016 and has not done anything impressive despite having the magnificent trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Image Credit: Getty Images

AC Milan striker and legendary Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic is known for his bold and, at times, outrageous statements. The 41-year-old may be out of action from the field but has hit the headlines after claiming that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has 'gone downhill' since he left Parc des Princes in 2016. The former PSG legend has also added that stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have not done enough for the Ligue 1 champions. Also read: PSG boss Galtier calls trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe as the 'Holy Grail' after huge Champions League win

Image Credit: Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who underwent surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament back in May, left the Parisian club after four years on their books in 2016 before joining Manchester United. The Swedish talisman, who scored scoring 113 goals in 122 appearances for PSG, believes that since his departure, the French giants' performance has worsened. Also read: Desperate Barcelona want Lionel Messi back in January; will PSG let go of their in-form star?

Image Credit: Getty Images

In an interview with Canal Plus, Zlatan Ibrahimovic said, "Since I left France, everything has gone downhill. There is nothing to talk about anymore in France. France needs me. I don't need France. Even if you have Mbappe, Neymar and Messi, it doesn't help you because you don't have God."

Image Credit: Getty Images

Since his exit from PSG, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has continued to feature in the headlines in France. In an interview with L'Equipe, the Swedish icon criticised the Parisian club, accusing them of indiscipline and stating that he offered himself as a director to the club in the summer of 2021. Only Mbappe and Edinson Cavani have scored more goals for the reigning Ligue 1 champions. Also read: 'Are you human?' Zlatan Ibrahimovic fans stunned after AC Milan star shows off muscular legs post surgery

Image Credit: Getty Images

PSG fans would not pay attention to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's comments, as the numbers and stats this season do the talking for the club. Messi, who struggled in his first year after a shock exit from Barcelona, has regained his form and has been in sublime touch. Although the club suffered rumours of friction between Neymar and Mbappe following the infamous 'penalty-gate' on the field, both these stars seem to enjoy each other's game play. Overall, the MNM trio of PSG is clicking under Christophe Galtier, and it remains to be seen if they can clinch their maiden Champions League crown.

Image Credit: Getty Images