Dehradun accident: X removes graphic video of severed heads after fatal crash; here's what it said

X removed a graphic video of the Dehradun accident showing the aftermath of a crash that killed six students, citing a violation of content policies on "gratuitous gore." The accident occurred early Tuesday when a Toyota Innova collided with a container truck near ONGC Chowk.
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 3:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

The social media platform X removed a video showing the aftermath of the tragic Dehradun accident that killed six students, citing "gratuitous gore" as a violation of its content policies.

Dehradun accident: 'Please don't drink & drive' urge Indians as victims' last video before fatal crash emerges

The tragic accident that has shaken Dehradun occurred early Tuesday morning when a group of students traveling in a Toyota Innova crashed into a container truck near ONGC Chowk. The collision, which took place around 1:30 am, was so intense that the Innova, despite its five-star safety rating, was reduced to a heap of twisted metal. Initial investigations indicate that the truck driver was not to blame for the incident.

All six occupants of the Innova, all under the age of 25, lost their lives on the spot, while a seventh passenger is currently in critical condition in the hospital. Disturbing scenes from the crash site revealed body parts strewn across the roadway. An unedited video of the aftermath circulated widely on social media, drawing significant attention.

What did X say?

Following the incident, X contacted the user who uploaded the graphic video, requesting its removal for violating the platform's policy on "gratuitous gore." The message highlighted that sharing highly graphic content, particularly severe injuries, can cause harm and is prohibited, especially if posted with malicious intent. The user, Chauhan, later posted a screenshot of X's request and apologized for not including a trigger warning or blurring the sensitive visuals, explaining that he had initially come across the video on social media.

Other videos from the aftermath of the accident are still available on X, but they have been blurred to obscure blood and safeguard the identities of the victims.

