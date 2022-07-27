Amidst showdown talks with Man United, Ronaldo sends strong message to fitness freaks

Even as the opening round of talks with Manchester United reportedly ended in a standstill, Cristiano Ronaldo is unwilling to compromise on one front - his dedication to fitness.

High-octane drama defines the ongoing showdown between legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United. While the Red Devils played hardball on Tuesday at Carrington training ground, the Portuguese talisman remained firm on his desire to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League football. Even as the opening round of talks reportedly ended in a standstill, the 37-year-old is unwilling to compromise on one front - his dedication to fitness.

Ronaldo, who missed the pre-season tour after being excused by the club for 'personal reasons', was back at the club's training facility yesterday for the first time since he expressed his wish to leave Old Trafford. The Portugal international met with Erik ten Hag and his agent Jorge Mendes. According to insiders, the prolific striker was chatting with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and club legend Bryan Robson in the canteen.

Reports suggest Ronaldo participated in the pre-season tour debrief with Ten Hag as the squad revisited their 17-day trip to Thailand and Australia. Mendes hoped to meet with Chief Executive Richard Arnold to reiterate his client's desire to depart, but United insiders said yesterday night that the club's position has not changed. The Portugal icon stayed at Carrington all day before leaving shortly before five o'clock in the evening.

Despite an impasse, Ronaldo appears to be focused on his fitness routine, and his latest Instagram post proves how much importance the iconic striker places on following a healthy lifestyle. At 37, the former Real Madrid and Juventus star posted a black and white photo showing his ripped physique.

Ronaldo captioned the post, "Genetics carry the revolver, lifestyle pulls the trigger, " sending a compelling and robust message to fitness enthusiasts. The 37-year-old star's partner Georgina Rodriguez shared his post on her Instagram story with a heart emoji, in yet another display of affection for the legendary footballer.

