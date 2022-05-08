Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sir Alex Ferguson wants Ronaldo to stay at Man United to protect his legacy?

    First Published May 8, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly held private meetings with legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson to discuss his Manchester United future. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly held private meetings with legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who is said to have convinced the icon not to join rivals City last year, to now discuss his future at Old Trafford. 

    Also read: Revealed! Ronaldo and Georgina newborn daughter's name

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Portugal international played for the Red Devils for six seasons under Ferguson after he was signed at the age of 18. Ronaldo then went to play for Real Madrid and Juventus before returning to United last summer after 12 years.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Despite scoring 24 goals this season, the 37-year-old's future in United remains uncertain following an unimpressive year for the Red Devils.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to the Mirror, Ronaldo and Ferguson, who live near each other in Cheshire, have had regular discussions over the striker's future at Old Trafford. The report adds that despite a dismal season for the Red Devils, the legendary manager wants the Portuguese star to stay at least for another year to 'protect his legacy'.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo returned to United last summer amid much fanfare for a 12.85 million-pound transfer from Juventus last August and became the top scorer for the team in Premier League. However, the star striker's impressive show did not save the Red Devils from facing embarrassment this season as the club failed to qualify for next year's Champions League. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    United, who will see Erik ten Hag taking over as permanent manager next season, has also finished with their lowest ever Premier League points tally. All eyes are on the Dutchman as fans will hope he can revolutionise the club. However, there is no clarity if Ronaldo is part of the 52-year-old's plans.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Portugal international's contract runs until 2023, with United having the option to extend it by a further year. The Red Devils lost 4-0 away at Brighton on Saturday in the latest sorry chapter of their miserable season.

