Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo sparks troll fest after posting latest workout photo in Man United shorts

    Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been a subject of speculation for the entirety of the ongoing summer transfer window. 

    football cristiano Ronaldo sparks troll fest after posting latest workout photo in Manchester United shorts snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Jul 23, 2022, 5:29 PM IST

    Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer saga remains one of the most discussed topics in football today. Amidst several reports suggesting a possible shock move to Atletico Madrid, the legendary striker has sparked a massive outburst on social media with his latest post.

    Also read: Will Cristiano Ronaldo join Atletico Madrid? Super-agent Jorge Mendes is optimistic

    Taking to Instagram and Twitter, the Portuguese superstar posted photographs from his workout session in which Ronaldo is seen wearing the Red Devils' training shorts. On July 14, the 37-yer-old posted a similar photo (in the same shorts), indicating that currently, his focus is on his fitness routine.

    However, Ronaldo's latest post has set tongues wagging on Twitter, with several users questioning the timing of the Portugal talisman's post. The iconic striker's latest update on social media came when Manchester United was playing Aston Villa in their club friendlies clash in Perth, Australia.

    Also read: Do Manchester United players want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave? Raphael Varane responds

    "Timing 🤦🏾" questioned one user, while another added, "This fitness no too much for Europa League?"

    "Your PR isn't gonna work this time fella," said a third user. "During the match? Really?" questioned another.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions to Ronaldo's latest post on Twitter:

    Ronaldo's transfer saga continues to hit the headlines, with several reports linking the Manchester United icon with a shock move to Atletico Madrid. 

    The 37-year-old had earlier this month reportedly made his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer and play Champions League football.

    The Portuguese icon's super-agent, Jorge Mendes, has reportedly spoken to Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Napoli and Bayern Munich, but they have all decided against signing Ronaldo. Reports add that Mendes is still upbeat about the rumoured transfer.

    Also read: Despite transfer rumours, Manchester United's Ten Hag awaits Cristiano Ronaldo's return

    Despite various transfer rumours, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag suggested that he will be "integrated" back into the team. 

    The Portuguese superstar was permitted to skip the Red Devil's pre-season tours of Thailand and Australia and has missed practice due to personal reasons.

    Also read: Ronaldo's transfer dilemma: Here's what Georgina Rodriguez wants Man United star to do

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2022, 5:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Should Alexis Sanchez return to Barcelona? Carles Puyol explains-ayh

    Should Alexis Sanchez return to Barcelona? Carles Puyol explains

    BCCI looks to bring in age detection software; aims to cut costs by 80 per cent-ayh

    BCCI looks to bring in age detection software; aims to cut costs by 80 per cent

    Happy birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Wife Dhanashree, Kohli lead wishes as leggie turns 32-ayh

    Happy birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Wife Dhanashree, Kohli lead wishes as leggie turns 32

    football RIP Maria Petri: Mikel Arteta leads tributes after iconic Arsenal superfan passes away snt

    RIP Maria Petri: Mikel Arteta leads tributes after iconic Arsenal superfan passes away

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Brock Lesnar returns and beats up Theory on SmackDown amid reports of walkout-ayh

    WWE: Brock Lesnar returns and beats up Theory on SmackDown amid reports of walkout

    Recent Stories

    Goa bar row: Congress demands PM to sack Smriti Irani; BJP leader defends daughter - adt

    Goa bar row: Congress demands PM to sack Smriti Irani; BJP leader defends daughter

    Should Alexis Sanchez return to Barcelona? Carles Puyol explains-ayh

    Should Alexis Sanchez return to Barcelona? Carles Puyol explains

    Over 1,000 artefacts missing from Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace, PM's official residence snt

    Over 1,000 artefacts missing from Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace, PM's official residence

    If elected PM, Rishi Sunak pledges to put UK on 'crisis footing' snt

    If elected PM, Rishi Sunak pledges to put UK on 'crisis footing'

    IIT JAM 2023: Application process to begin on Sep 7; exam to be held on Feb 12 - adt

    IIT JAM 2023: Application process to begin on Sep 7; exam to be held on Feb 12

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon