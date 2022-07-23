Ronaldo sparks troll fest after posting latest workout photo in Man United shorts

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been a subject of speculation for the entirety of the ongoing summer transfer window.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer saga remains one of the most discussed topics in football today. Amidst several reports suggesting a possible shock move to Atletico Madrid, the legendary striker has sparked a massive outburst on social media with his latest post.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, the Portuguese superstar posted photographs from his workout session in which Ronaldo is seen wearing the Red Devils' training shorts. On July 14, the 37-yer-old posted a similar photo (in the same shorts), indicating that currently, his focus is on his fitness routine.

However, Ronaldo's latest post has set tongues wagging on Twitter, with several users questioning the timing of the Portugal talisman's post. The iconic striker's latest update on social media came when Manchester United was playing Aston Villa in their club friendlies clash in Perth, Australia.

"Timing 🤦🏾" questioned one user, while another added, "This fitness no too much for Europa League?"

"Your PR isn't gonna work this time fella," said a third user. "During the match? Really?" questioned another.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to Ronaldo's latest post on Twitter:

Ronaldo's transfer saga continues to hit the headlines, with several reports linking the Manchester United icon with a shock move to Atletico Madrid.

The 37-year-old had earlier this month reportedly made his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer and play Champions League football.

The Portuguese icon's super-agent, Jorge Mendes, has reportedly spoken to Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Napoli and Bayern Munich, but they have all decided against signing Ronaldo. Reports add that Mendes is still upbeat about the rumoured transfer.

Despite various transfer rumours, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag suggested that he will be "integrated" back into the team.

The Portuguese superstar was permitted to skip the Red Devil's pre-season tours of Thailand and Australia and has missed practice due to personal reasons.

