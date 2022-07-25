ContraCR7: Angry Atletico Madrid fans unite to stop club from signing Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid fans are protesting against reports that suggest a move for Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese talisman is being linked with a loan move to Atletico as he seeks to leave Old Trafford this summer in a bid to play Champions League football.

The 37-year-old legendary striker has notified Manchester United that he wants permission to leave the team. Ronaldo is reportedly dissatisfied with the lack of hiring during the transfer window so far and is eager to participate in the Champions League the following season to enhance his reputation in the league.

Due to family obligations, Ronaldo was absent from the Red Devil's pre-season trips to Australia and Thailand. His future has been heavily rumoured, with recent associations with Chelsea, Napoli, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Atletico Madrid.

Because Atleti can give the Portuguese talisman Champions League football and a return to the place he resided in for nine years, they have been mentioned the most frequently in reports.

Diego Simeone's team would need to drastically cut their pay budget to recruit Ronaldo and adhere to La Liga's financial regulations. However, there may be another obstacle to the signing of Ronaldo.

The prolific striker played for Atleti's bitter rivals Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018. Therefore Los Colchoneros supporters are not happy about him joining their team. Angry fans have joined forces on Twitter under the hashtag #ContraCR7 [AgainstCR7] to express their unhappiness and, hopefully, sway the club's decision.

"If this one comes to my Atleti, I will cancel my two subscriptions.... We are not an asylum to collect scum," one supporter tweeted.

"This is not just about Atletico fans, every club's fans should reject Ronaldo," another added.

"A clown who represents everything that is not Atleti. It would destroy the locker room, the fans and everything it touches. It is not even sustained sportingly, [he's] in clear decline," one Atleti supporter wrote.

"At the Club we would never put the results of the brand, image or economic dividends before the sports or social ones," another agreed.

