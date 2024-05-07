Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rome Masters 2024: Djokovic, Medvedev, Nadal set to clash in clay showdown

    The ATP Tour shifts its focus to Rome as top tennis stars including Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Rafael Nadal gear up for an intense battle on the clay courts of the Foro Italico. With defending champion Medvedev and record champion Nadal in the mix, the tournament promises high-stakes matchups and thrilling tennis action for fans worldwide.

    Tennis Rome Masters 2024: Djokovic, Medvedev, Nadal set to clash in clay showdown osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 7, 2024, 2:16 AM IST

    As the ATP Tour arrives in Rome for the final clay-court Masters 1000 of the season, all eyes are on the Foro Italico where Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Rafael Nadal lead the pack.

    Here's a quick rundown of what fans need to know about the upcoming action:

    Djokovic Returns: The Serbian sensation, Djokovic, makes his comeback after a hiatus since Monte-Carlo. With a stellar record in Rome and a strong bond with the Italian crowd, Djokovic kicks off against Roman Safiullin or a qualifier.

    Nadal's Farewell: Nadal bids adieu to Rome, his final appearance at the event where he's a record 10-time champion. Could we witness one last showdown between Nadal and Djokovic?

    Medvedev's Defense: Defending champion Medvedev aims for another deep run after last year's surprise victory on clay.

    Rublev's Revival: Andre Rublev seeks to carry his Madrid triumph's momentum into Rome as he eyes success on the Italian clay.

    Ruud's Rise: Casper Ruud, riding high on recent successes, aims to bounce back after an early Madrid exit.

    Italian Contenders: Lorenzo Musetti leads the home charge alongside Matteo Arnaldi, Luciano Darderi, and Matteo Berrettini, all eager to make their mark on home turf.

    Tsitsipas' Quest: Stefanos Tsitsipas aims to break through in Rome after impressive runs in recent years.

    Rune's Resurgence: Holger Rune, last year's finalist, looks to build on past successes in Rome.

    Also Read: Max Verstappen praises Lando Norris for clinching his maiden Formula 1 victory in Miami Grand Prix (WATCH)

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 2:20 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Max Verstappen praises Lando Norris for clinching his maiden Formula 1 victory in Miami Grand Prix (WATCH) osf

    Max Verstappen praises Lando Norris for clinching his maiden Formula 1 victory in Miami Grand Prix (WATCH)

    Football Premier League 2023-24: West Ham has officially announced that David Moyes will depart at the end of season osf

    Premier League 2023-24: West Ham has officially announced that David Moyes will depart at the end of season

    cricket IPL 2024: Mumbai Indian's skipper Hardik Pandya roars back to form against SRH osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indian's skipper Hardik Pandya roars back to form against SRH

    cricket Joe Root calls for structural change in County Cricket to prioritise player welfare and enhance game quality osf

    Joe Root calls for structural change in County Cricket to prioritise player welfare and enhance game quality

    cricket IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's spectacular century guides Mumbai Indians to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's spectacular century guides Mumbai Indians to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Recent Stories

    Max Verstappen praises Lando Norris for clinching his maiden Formula 1 victory in Miami Grand Prix (WATCH) osf

    Max Verstappen praises Lando Norris for clinching his maiden Formula 1 victory in Miami Grand Prix (WATCH)

    Football Premier League 2023-24: West Ham has officially announced that David Moyes will depart at the end of season osf

    Premier League 2023-24: West Ham has officially announced that David Moyes will depart at the end of season

    cricket IPL 2024: Mumbai Indian's skipper Hardik Pandya roars back to form against SRH osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indian's skipper Hardik Pandya roars back to form against SRH

    cricket Joe Root calls for structural change in County Cricket to prioritise player welfare and enhance game quality osf

    Joe Root calls for structural change in County Cricket to prioritise player welfare and enhance game quality

    cricket Happy Birthday Pat Cummins: Top 8 quotes by the Australian skipper osf

    Happy Birthday Pat Cummins: Top 8 quotes by the Australian skipper

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon