    Joe Root calls for structural change in County Cricket to prioritise player welfare and enhance game quality

    England captain Joe Root advocates for a comprehensive revamp of county cricket to address concerns over player safety and elevate the standard of the game.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 7, 2024, 1:00 AM IST

    Joe Root advocates for restructuring county cricket to prioritize player safety and elevate the quality of the game. With The Hundred occupying prime slots in the cricketing calendar, the T20 Blast and County Championship face scheduling constraints, putting immense strain on domestic cricketers.

    A survey conducted by the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) highlights players' concerns regarding the physical and mental toll of the rigorous schedule, with 81% worried about injuries and 62% expressing mental health apprehensions. The PCA labels the current domestic schedule as "unfit for purpose" and a potential "disaster."

    Root emphasises the need for structural changes in county cricket to nurture talent effectively. He stresses the importance of bridging the gap between domestic and international standards to enhance performance quality.

    Root underscores the significance of player welfare, emphasising the necessity of adequate recovery time and preparation during the season. He calls for the implementation of minimum standards to safeguard player well-being and optimize performance.

    Daryl Mitchell, PCA's chief operating officer, echoes Root's sentiments, advocating for a balanced approach to scheduling that prioritizes player welfare. Concerns over safety during travel underscore the urgency of addressing scheduling issues to prevent potential accidents and ensure player safety.

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 1:00 AM IST
