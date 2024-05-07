BJP leader Manoj Tiwari is Delhi's richest candidate; Check details

India News
Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari is the richest among the prominent candidates representing BJP, AAP, and Congress in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.
Tiwari disclosed an income of Rs 46.25 lakh. He mentioned that his income sources include earnings from singing, acting, and his role as an MP.
According to affidavit, his total movable assets, comprising bank deposits, investments, jewellery, amount to Rs 10.53 crore, while those of his spouse total Rs 1.21 crore.
His immovable assets were valued at Rs 17.52 crore, whereas those belonging to his wife amounted to Rs 3.50 crore.
He completed BA (Honours) from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) from where he also did a masters in physical education in 1994.
Tiwari is contesting from the North East Delhi seat from the BJP third time in a row.