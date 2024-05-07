India News

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari is Delhi's richest candidate; Check details

Richest candidate in Delhi

Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari is the richest among the prominent candidates representing BJP, AAP, and Congress in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. 

Assets declared & source of income

Tiwari disclosed an income of Rs 46.25 lakh. He mentioned that his income sources include earnings from singing, acting, and his role as an MP.

Cash, jewellery & more

According to affidavit, his total movable assets, comprising bank deposits, investments, jewellery, amount to Rs 10.53 crore, while those of his spouse total Rs 1.21 crore. 

Other assets

His immovable assets were valued at Rs 17.52 crore, whereas those belonging to his wife amounted to Rs 3.50 crore.

Education

 He completed BA (Honours) from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) from where he also did a masters in physical education in 1994.

Contesting from...

Tiwari is contesting from the North East Delhi seat from the BJP third time in a row.

