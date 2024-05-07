India News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shekhar Suman joins BJP

Shekhar Suman enters politics. The actor from Heeramandi was in New Delhi on Tuesday when he joined the Bhartiya Janata Party. Former Congress leader Radhika Khera also joined BJP.

Image credits: Twitter

This comes while polling for the Lok Sabha elections in the country has already begun. However, it is unknown if Suman would run in future elections.

Image credits: Social Media

In a video released on social media by the news agency ANI, Vinod Tawde, General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was shown welcoming Shekhar Suman into the party.

Image credits: Twitter

After joining the party, Shekhar Suman said, “Till yesterday I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly."

Image credits: Twitter

He added, "I have come here with very positive thinking, and I would like to thank God that he ordered me to come here…”

Image credits: Social Media

Shekhar Suman is now enjoying the popularity of his latest web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Image credits: Social Media

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's drama aired on Netflix earlier this month.

Image credits: Social Media

It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, and Adhyayan Suman in major parts.

Image credits: Social Media
