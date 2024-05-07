Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Ram Mandir bekaar hai, naksha thik nahi hai': SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav's shocker sparks row (WATCH)

    Yadav's controversial statement questioning the validity of the proposed Ram Temple's design has stirred fresh controversy, injecting a new dimension into the electoral landscape. He dismissed the temple's architectural blueprint as flawed and deemed it "useless," sparking intense debate and drawing sharp reactions from political rivals.

    Ram Mandir bekaar hai, naksha thik nahi hai': SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav's shocker sparks row (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 7, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

    Amid the third phase of Lok Sabha elections underway in Uttar Pradesh, the issue of Ram Temple has once again taken center stage, this time spurred by remarks from the Samajwadi Party's National General Secretary, Ram Gopal Yadav.

    Yadav's statement questioning the validity of the proposed Ram Temple's design has stirred fresh controversy, injecting a new dimension into the electoral landscape. He dismissed the temple's architectural blueprint as flawed and deemed it "useless," sparking intense debate and drawing sharp reactions from political rivals.

    UP SHOCKER! Woman arrested for torturing husband, burning body parts with cigarette (WATCH)

    As voting progresses in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, where SP candidate Dimple Yadav, wife of National President Akhilesh Yadav, is contesting, the Yadav family has convened in Saifai to participate in the democratic process. However, Ram Gopal Yadav's remarks have injected an air of tension into the election arena, with the BJP launching a vigorous counterattack in response to the Samajwadi Party's stance on the Ram Temple issue.

    The prominence of the Ram Temple issue in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections marks a departure from previous electoral campaigns, where opposition parties typically treaded cautiously on the matter. The Samajwadi Party's unapologetic stance on the issue has intensified political polarisation and sharpened the rhetoric surrounding the temple's construction.

    Ram Gopal Yadav's statement has further complicated matters, exacerbating the controversy surrounding the Ram Temple issue and fueling BJP's criticism of the Samajwadi Party's position.

    Kerala: Man attempts suicide after killing wife, daughter in Kollam; son in critical condition

    Amidst this fervent political discourse, voting is underway in Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, where Dimple Yadav is pitted against BJP candidate Thakur Jaiveer Singh. The electoral contest in Mainpuri has assumed added significance against the backdrop of the Yadav family's active participation and the intensified debate over issues like reservation, employment, and the preservation of constitutional values.

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 1:30 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man attempts suicide after killing wife, daughter in Kollam; son in critical condition anr

    Kerala: Man attempts suicide after killing wife, daughter in Kollam; son in critical condition

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Manoj Tiwari richest contender in Delhi; Check details of other candidates gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Manoj Tiwari richest contender in Delhi; Check details of other candidates

    Kerala: Students get scholarships through 'Fees-Free Municipal' initiative by Malappuram Corp rkn

    Kerala: Students get scholarships through 'Fees-Free Municipal' initiative by Malappuram Corp

    UP SHOCKER! Woman arrested for torturing husband, burning body parts with cigarette (WATCH) AJR

    UP SHOCKER! Woman arrested for torturing husband, burning body parts with cigarette (WATCH)

    Jharkhand minister's secretary, domestic help arrested after Rs 34 crore cash recovered AJR

    Jharkhand minister's secretary, domestic help arrested after Rs 34 crore cash recovered

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shekhar Suman joins BJP RBA

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shekhar Suman joins BJP

    Manoj Tiwari is Delhi's richest candidate in Lok sabha elections 2024; Know net worth assets & more gcw

    BJP leader Manoj Tiwari is Delhi's richest candidate; Check details

    THESE states of India does not have central jails; Read rkn

    THESE states of India does not have central jails; Read

    FAA investigates Boeing for possible inspection failures and record falsification of 787s snt

    FAA investigates Boeing for possible inspection failures and record falsification of 787s

    Mutual Fund SIP: 7 major mistakes to avoid in 2024 RBA EAI

    Mutual Fund SIP: 7 major mistakes to avoid in 2024

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon