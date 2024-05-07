Max Verstappen praises Lando Norris for clinching his maiden Formula 1 victory in Miami Grand Prix (WATCH)

Lando Norris secures his inaugural Formula 1 win at the Miami Grand Prix, earning praise from rival Max Verstappen. The McLaren driver's triumph marks a significant milestone in his career and adds excitement to the ongoing championship battle in the world of motorsport.

Lando Norris secured his first Formula 1 win by edging out Max Verstappen in a thrilling race at the Miami Grand Prix. Verstappen, a close friend of Norris, commended the McLaren driver for his impressive achievement.

Capitalizing on a stroke of luck, Norris seized the opportunity to claim victory at the Miami Grand Prix, fending off Verstappen's challenge throughout the race. The victory marked a significant milestone for the British driver, who had endured numerous near misses in his career, holding the record for the most podium finishes without a win.

Max Verstappen said: "You win, you lose," said Verstappen. "I think we’re all used to that in racing, right?

"Today was just a bit tricky. If a bad day is P2, I take it.

"I’m very happy for Lando. It’s been a long time coming and it’s not going to be his last one, so he definitely deserves it today."

Verstappen, who had been dominating the season, found himself trailing Norris after a mid-race incident triggered a safety car period, allowing McLaren to strategize effectively. Despite Verstappen's relentless pursuit, Norris maintained his composure and crossed the finish line first.

The podium was completed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, with Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez moving up to fourth following a penalty to Carlos Sainz. Norris, overwhelmed with emotion, expressed his gratitude to his team and reflected on the challenges he had overcome in his career.

The victory was met with jubilation from fans and fellow drivers, with Norris receiving warm congratulations from across the paddock. Even former U.S. President Donald Trump visited the McLaren garage to extend his regards to the triumphant driver.

While Verstappen's second-place finish had little impact on the championship standings, he gracefully acknowledged Norris's well-deserved win, emphasizing that it was only a matter of time before the McLaren driver tasted success in Formula 1.

