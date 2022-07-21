Ronaldo's transfer dilemma: Here's what Georgina Rodriguez wants Man United star to do

Cristiano Ronaldo has been pushing to leave Manchester United in a transfer deal for nearly three weeks but the legendary striker is far from finding his next club. Meanwhile, reports in Spain have suggested what partner Georgina Rodriguez wants.

Nearly three weeks ago, Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave Manchester United for the Champions League in a bombshell statement, sending fans of the legendary striker into a tizzy. Even as rumours do the rounds over the Portuguese superstar's next destination, reports in Spain have indicated what Georgina Rodriguez wants her partner to do. Also read: Ronaldo working out in Man United shorts convinces fans striker staying at Old Trafford

The Red Devils' beloved No. 7 has been absent from the club's pre-season tour due to 'family reasons'. Although new manager Erik ten Hag insists that Ronaldo is part of his plan, the 37-year-old's trusted agent Jorge Mendes is desperately scrambling around the transfer market, searching for a suitable next destination.

The issue is that, despite having five Ballons d'Or in his pocket, no one seems to desire him. Premier League rivals Chelsea have also distanced themselves despite early interest from new owner Todd Boehly, as have German powerhouse Bayern Munich, with whom Mendes is claimed to have been in communication in an effort to persuade them to make a transaction.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez, is reportedly pushing the Portugal talisman's clan to return to Spain. Following his 80 million-pound move from Old Trafford in 2009, the 37-year-old played a pivotal role for Real Madrid for nine seasons, winning four Champions League championships and solidifying his status as a living legend.

According to the Spanish newspaper Diario Sport, the 28-year-old model wants to return to Spain, where she was raised, and Madrid is at the top of her list because she first met Ronaldo there six years ago. Since leaving Real for Juventus in 2018, the Portuguese hasn't concealed his affection for the club. Still, with Karim Benzema leading the line and Carlo Ancelotti's team playing excellently, it's unlikely that they'd be willing to accommodate Ronaldo from a footballing and financial perspective. Also read: Sexy pictures: 14 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzled in bikini

Instead, Atletico Madrid, a cross-city rival, has been mentioned as a potential suitor for the former Los Blancos talisman, given their love-hate relationship with manager Diego Simeone. This week, there were rumours that Ronaldo had persuaded Wanda Metropolitano executives to sign him, and Simeone's son even liked a tweet about the rumours. At the Santiago Bernabeu, there would be resentment, but Georgina would ostensibly be happy if she moved to Atletico. Also read: Atletico Madrid turn down opportunity to sign Ronaldo; say 'not economically viable'

Speaking of people close to Ronaldo, his mother, Dolores Aveiro, reportedly wants to see her son return to Sporting Lisbon, the club where it all started. As runners-up in the Primeira Liga last year, the Portuguese giants earned a ticket to the Champions League. Ronaldo has even been photographed working out at their facilities while at home.

Recent rumours of a season-long loan move were denied as 'fake' by Ronaldo himself, but his mother still believes he will eventually return to the green and white. Dolores made a vow to Sporting fans that she would bring her son home before Ronaldo's amazing comeback to Manchester after a chaotic last season at Juventus. "I'm going to go to Turin and speak to him," she declared last year. "Next year he will play in Alvalade, I'll convince him and he will return." Also read: Is Ronaldo joining Sporting Lisbon? Man United star gives one word response

