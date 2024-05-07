Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indian's skipper Hardik Pandya roars back to form against SRH

    Hardik Pandya's exceptional bowling display, supported by veteran spinner Piyush Chawla, led Mumbai Indians to a commanding win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 match.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 7, 2024, 1:28 AM IST

    Hardik Pandya made a brilliant return to form with an outstanding display in the IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), claiming figures of 3 wickets for 31 runs, marking his fourth-best performance in the history of the league.

    Pandya's resurgence comes as a boost for Mumbai Indians ahead of the T20 World Cup, with veteran spinner Piyush Chawla also shining with three crucial wickets, limiting SRH to a modest total of 173/8. Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma expressed delight at the impressive performance of his star all-rounder.

    Despite SRH skipper Pat Cummins' late onslaught, contributing a brisk 35 off just 17 balls, Mumbai Indians managed to contain the opposition, a stark contrast to their previous encounter where SRH posted a daunting 277/3.

    Facing a challenging pitch, SRH's typically aggressive batting lineup struggled to find momentum, allowing Mumbai Indians to seize control of the game. Chawla's timely strikes, dismissing Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, further solidified Mumbai Indians' dominance.

    Travis Head, though fortunate with a couple of missed chances, failed to capitalize on his opportunities, eventually falling victim to Chawla's guile. SRH's batting woes continued as key players struggled to find their rhythm against Mumbai Indians' disciplined bowling attack.

    Hardik Pandya's impactful contributions with the ball, including the dismissal of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed, epitomised SRH's struggles, resulting in a dismal batting performance for the team.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's spectacular century guides Mumbai Indians to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 1:31 AM IST
