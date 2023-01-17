Ahead of Ronaldo vs Messi clash in Riyadh, Al-Nassr star enjoys 'quality time' with Georgina and kids

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently moved to Al-Nassr, was all smiles as he spent quality time with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez and their four children in Riyadh on Monday.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to debut on Saudi Arabian soil in a friendly clash against arch-rival Lionel Messi on January 19, as a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars, called Riyadh ST XI, will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the King Fahd Stadium. Ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter between the two titans of the sport, Al-Nassr's new star was all smiles as he spent 'quality time' with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and their four kids. Also read: Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: Al-Nassr's new star to captain Riyadh ST XI against PSG in friendly

The 37-year-old Portuguese talisman spent a lovely day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after relocating there earlier this month to join the Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr. Ronaldo looked relaxed in a black sweatshirt, a pair of blue trousers, and clean white sneakers for the outing.

Georgina Rodriguez, meantime, cut a fashionable figure in a pristine white jacket with black trim worn over a matching roll-neck sweater and skinny grey pants. She walked about a theme park with the kids wearing a towering pair of black knee-high boots. The Spanish model, born in Argentina, carried her possessions around in a stylish designer black bag and wore her long, dark hair in a low bun. Also read: Is Ronaldo happy with life at Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia? Real Madrid's Ancelotti reveals

Ronaldo and Georgina, dating since 2016, smiled for the camera as they posed in front of a water show. Alana Martina, their five-year-old daughter, joined the couple, but Bella, their nine-month-old infant, was conspicuously absent. The near-five-year-old twins Eva and Mateo, born via surrogate mother, and Ronaldo's 12-year-old son Cristiano Jr. were among the other four children that Georgina helped raise. The family was spotted riding many rides before engaging in some fair games with one another.

Mateo, dressed in an oversized green hoodie and jeans, posed for pictures with several Marvel characters. Eva and Alana wore matching long-sleeved white blouses, black skirts, and tights for the crowded event, and both looked upbeat. "Riyadh, how gorgeous you are," Georgina wrote in the post, while Ronaldo said, "Quality time with my loves." The recent outing follows the couple's acceptance of living together in Saudi Arabia despite the country's rules prohibiting cohabitation between unmarried couples. Also read: Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch in India and more

