Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of Ronaldo vs Messi clash in Riyadh, Al-Nassr star enjoys 'quality time' with Georgina and kids

    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently moved to Al-Nassr, was all smiles as he spent quality time with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez and their four children in Riyadh on Monday. 

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to debut on Saudi Arabian soil in a friendly clash against arch-rival Lionel Messi on January 19, as a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars, called Riyadh ST XI, will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the King Fahd Stadium. Ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter between the two titans of the sport, Al-Nassr's new star was all smiles as he spent 'quality time' with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and their four kids.

    Also read: Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: Al-Nassr's new star to captain Riyadh ST XI against PSG in friendly

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    The 37-year-old Portuguese talisman spent a lovely day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after relocating there earlier this month to join the Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr. Ronaldo looked relaxed in a black sweatshirt, a pair of blue trousers, and clean white sneakers for the outing.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Georgina Rodriguez, meantime, cut a fashionable figure in a pristine white jacket with black trim worn over a matching roll-neck sweater and skinny grey pants. She walked about a theme park with the kids wearing a towering pair of black knee-high boots. The Spanish model, born in Argentina, carried her possessions around in a stylish designer black bag and wore her long, dark hair in a low bun.

    Also read: Is Ronaldo happy with life at Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia? Real Madrid's Ancelotti reveals

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Ronaldo and Georgina, dating since 2016, smiled for the camera as they posed in front of a water show. Alana Martina, their five-year-old daughter, joined the couple, but Bella, their nine-month-old infant, was conspicuously absent. The near-five-year-old twins Eva and Mateo, born via surrogate mother, and Ronaldo's 12-year-old son Cristiano Jr. were among the other four children that Georgina helped raise. The family was spotted riding many rides before engaging in some fair games with one another.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Mateo, dressed in an oversized green hoodie and jeans, posed for pictures with several Marvel characters. Eva and Alana wore matching long-sleeved white blouses, black skirts, and tights for the crowded event, and both looked upbeat. "Riyadh, how gorgeous you are," Georgina wrote in the post, while Ronaldo said, "Quality time with my loves." The recent outing follows the couple's acceptance of living together in Saudi Arabia despite the country's rules prohibiting cohabitation between unmarried couples.

    Also read: Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch in India and more

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, which is thought to be earning over 175 million pounds annually. Earlier this month, the former Manchester United star was formally introduced to the club's fans in a lavish ceremony. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to debut for his new club against Al-Ettifaq on January 22. However, fans will be overjoyed to see Riyadh ST XI's captain Ronaldo in action against Messi on January 19.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray gets past Matteo Berrettini in a 5-set thriller; Twitter pleased-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray gets past Matteo Berrettini in a 5-set thriller; social media pleased

    Babar Azam 'sexting scandal': How a parody Twitter account sent global media on wild goose chase snt

    Babar Azam 'sexting scandal': How a parody Twitter account sent global media on wild goose chase

    football How did Sir Alex Ferguson help David Moyes land Manchester United managerial job?-ayh

    How did Sir Alex Ferguson help David Moyes land Manchester United managerial job?

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Kerala Sports Minister defends over comments of ticket rates following low turnout-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Kerala Sports Minister defends over comments of ticket rates following low turnout

    Would not want 50 overs to be replaced by T20 - Gordon Greenidge-ayh

    'Wouldn't want 50 overs to be replaced by T20' - Gordon Greenidge

    Recent Stories

    Pathaan YRF to open advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film in India on Jan 20th-report RBA

    Pathaan: YRF to open advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film in India on Jan 20th-report

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray gets past Matteo Berrettini in a 5-set thriller; Twitter pleased-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray gets past Matteo Berrettini in a 5-set thriller; social media pleased

    What are PM Modi, FM Sitharaman hiding: Congress on Narayan Rane's 'recession' remark - adt

    What are PM Modi, FM Sitharaman hiding: Congress on Narayan Rane's 'recession' remark

    Apple Watch saves another life detects undiagnosed heart condition Report gcw

    Apple Watch saves another life, detects undiagnosed heart condition: Report

    Chandigarh mayor polls: BJP's Anup Gupta wins by 1 vote; check details AJR

    Chandigarh mayor polls: BJP's Anup Gupta wins by 1 vote; check details

    Recent Videos

    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon