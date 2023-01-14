Is Ronaldo happy with life at Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia? Real Madrid's Ancelotti reveals

Ahead of 2023's first El Clasico clash, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed if former striker Cristiano Ronaldo is happy with his move to Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia. The Italian also sheds light on what it means to have star performer Karim Benzema back, Barcelona's chances and more.

Ahead of the El Clasico clash for the Spanish Super Cup final in Riyadh on Sunday, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo met with Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and some of the star players, including Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, to encourage the Los Blancos to give their best against bitter rivals Barcelona.

Since the start of the season following the Qatar World Cup 2022, Real Madrid has consistently performed much below their peak. And it was once more evident when Carlo Ancelotti's team faced Valencia in the semifinal, needing penalties to go to the championship game.

The Merengues cannot afford to make a mistake as they prepare to take on the La Liga leaders, especially with concerns already being voiced regarding the team's recent form and performance.

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti held his regular press conference the day before the highly anticipated El Clasico final and discussed his former striker Ronaldo's life in Saudi Arabia, the Los Blancos' outlook for clash against Barcelona, return of Karim Benzema and more.

"Yesterday we saw Cristiano (Ronald) and he is happy, motivated and likes this new adventure and the decision he has made," revealed Ancelotti. The Portuguese talisman had in his video message to Real Madrid had earlier said, "It is always an illusion to see ex-teammates and people from the club where we have made history. It is good to see friends. A hug to all and good luck for our Madrid on Sunday."

Expressing joy over the return of his superstar striker Karim Benzema, the Italian added, "Benzema is back. This gives us a lot of confidence for the next games. He is too important for us. The team has coped well with his absence and he's going to help us a lot now."

On the importance of winning the Spanish Super Cup, Ancelotti stated, "All titles are important to have confidence and have a good atmosphere in the locker room. We have the same need to win as they do. We fight every day to get to this moment and the team is motivated as always. They are comfortable and used to this kind of pressure and we are very confident. You have to do a lot of things right to beat FC Barcelona. It's not just thinking that intensity is the key. The key is to play a complete game in all aspects."

When asked if Real Madrid have a 'full belly' with trophies, the manager remarked, "It's not true. We are talking about players who have not won last year. They have started winning in 2013 and they will never have a full belly because they have a mental quality that is very high. Also because we are in a very demanding club and it doesn't allow you to have a full belly."