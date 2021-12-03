  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 14 review: Cristiano Ronaldo's 800th goal helps Manchester United edge past Arsenal

    First Published Dec 3, 2021, 12:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Gameweek 14 commitments of the English Premier League 2021-22 ended on Thursday night. Consequently, we review the matchday with the performances of the top sides.

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 14 review: Cristiano Ronaldo 800th goal, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    The Mighty December's opening weekday was a regular Gameweek 14 of the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL). With some intriguing matches, the Manchester United vs Arsenal clash headlined it, which turned out to be a thriller. As the matchday ends, we present the review involving the performances of the top sides.

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 14 review: Cristiano Ronaldo 800th goal, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    Leicester City fails to get past Southampton
    Tenth-placed Leicester travelled to take on 16th-placed Southampton on Wednesday. However, it did not go as per the Foxes' wishes, as it had to settle for a 2-2 draw, with Jonny Evans (22) and James Maddison (49) scoring for the side. Pressure seems to be piling on Brendan Rodgers.

     

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 review - Chelsea-Manchester United draw 1-1; Arsenal, Liverpool among winners

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 14 review: Cristiano Ronaldo 800th goal, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    Chelsea pips Watford
    As table-topper Chelsea travelled to take on 17th-placed Watford on Wednesday, it was supposed to be an easy tie. But, it did not turn out to be so, as The Blues just managed to creep past the Hornets 2-1, with Mason Mount (29) and Hakim Ziyech (72) getting the job done. Chelsea continues to dominate the top spot, being the frontrunner for a title win this season.

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 14 review: Cristiano Ronaldo 800th goal, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    Manchester City creeps past Aston Villa
    Defending champion City travelled to take on 13th-placed Villa on Wednesday. Even the Cityzens faced competition from the Villans, as it was a 2-1 win in favour of the former, with Ruben Dias (27) and Bernardo Silva (43) getting the job done. The champion stays at the second spot in the neck-on-neck competition with the European champion Chelsea.

     

    ALSO READ: Manchester United ropes in Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until season-end

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 14 review: Cristiano Ronaldo 800th goal, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    Liverpool drubs Everton in Merseyside derby
    In the highly-anticipated Merseyside derby, Liverpool dominated 14th-placed Everton on Wednesday. The Reds fired four past the side, now managed by its ex-coach Rafa Benitez, winning 4-1, with Jordan Henderson (9), Mohamed Salah (19 & 64) and Diogo Jota (79) getting the job done. In the title race, Liverpool stays in the third spot and gives stiff competition to Chelsea and City.

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 14 review: Cristiano Ronaldo 800th goal, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    Tottenham Hotspur breezes past Brentford
    Sixth-placed Tottenham hosted 12th-placed Brentford on Thursday. Looking to get back to winning ways under Antonio Conte, Spurs did a fair job, winning 2-0, with Sergi Canos (12, OG) and Heung-Min Son (65) helping the side in getting the job done. Tottenham rises to the sixth spot, being well in contention for a top-four finish.

     

    ALSO READ: Manchester United parts ways with Ole Gunnar Solkajaer following heavy defeat to Watford

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 14 review: Cristiano Ronaldo 800th goal, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    United guns down Arsenal
    On Thursday night, United took on fifth-placed Arsenal at Old Trafford in the headliner clash. The match turned out to be intense as expected, while the Red Devils held their nerves to get the job done. While Bruno Fernandes (44) and Cristiano Ronaldo (52 & 70) scored for United, Emile Smith-Rowe (13) and Martin Ødegaard (54) scored for the Gunners, as the former stays on seventh.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ralf Rangnick era to begin with Edinson Cavani departure in January Manchester United striker wants to join Barcelona

    Rangnick era to begin with Edinson Cavani's departure? Manchester United striker wants to join Barcelona

    Indias South Africa tour: Virat Kohli and co await clarity from BCCI amid Omicron threat-ayh

    India's South Africa tour: Virat Kohli and co await clarity from BCCI amid Omicron threat

    Women Tennis Association (WTA) suspends tennis tournaments in China over Peng Shuai's whereabout concerns-ayh

    WTA suspends tennis tournaments in China over Peng Shuai's whereabout concerns

    Junior Hockey World Cup: How India's defence surprised Belgians

    Junior Hockey World Cup: How India's defence surprised Belgians

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and more react following IPL Retentions-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and more react to Retentions

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court permits construction activities of hospitals in Delhi amid rising air pollution-dnm

    Supreme Court permits construction activities of hospitals in Delhi amid rising air pollution

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bat-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bat

    Exclusive interview with Sougata Roy on Mamata onslaught on Congress YCB

    Exclusive: 'Congress has clearly not been able to perform its role'

    Katrina Kaif didn't invite her exes-Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, to her wedding? Read this RCB

    Katrina Kaif didn't invite her exes-Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, to her wedding? Read this

    Omicron suspects now 28 in Maharashtra, infected samples from past week sent for genome sequence-dnm

    Omicron suspects now 28 in Maharashtra, infected samples from past week sent for genome sequence

    Recent Videos

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon