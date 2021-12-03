EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 14 review: Cristiano Ronaldo's 800th goal helps Manchester United edge past Arsenal

The Gameweek 14 commitments of the English Premier League 2021-22 ended on Thursday night. Consequently, we review the matchday with the performances of the top sides.

The Mighty December's opening weekday was a regular Gameweek 14 of the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL). With some intriguing matches, the Manchester United vs Arsenal clash headlined it, which turned out to be a thriller. As the matchday ends, we present the review involving the performances of the top sides.

Leicester City fails to get past Southampton

Tenth-placed Leicester travelled to take on 16th-placed Southampton on Wednesday. However, it did not go as per the Foxes' wishes, as it had to settle for a 2-2 draw, with Jonny Evans (22) and James Maddison (49) scoring for the side. Pressure seems to be piling on Brendan Rodgers.

Chelsea pips Watford

As table-topper Chelsea travelled to take on 17th-placed Watford on Wednesday, it was supposed to be an easy tie. But, it did not turn out to be so, as The Blues just managed to creep past the Hornets 2-1, with Mason Mount (29) and Hakim Ziyech (72) getting the job done. Chelsea continues to dominate the top spot, being the frontrunner for a title win this season.

Manchester City creeps past Aston Villa

Defending champion City travelled to take on 13th-placed Villa on Wednesday. Even the Cityzens faced competition from the Villans, as it was a 2-1 win in favour of the former, with Ruben Dias (27) and Bernardo Silva (43) getting the job done. The champion stays at the second spot in the neck-on-neck competition with the European champion Chelsea.

Liverpool drubs Everton in Merseyside derby

In the highly-anticipated Merseyside derby, Liverpool dominated 14th-placed Everton on Wednesday. The Reds fired four past the side, now managed by its ex-coach Rafa Benitez, winning 4-1, with Jordan Henderson (9), Mohamed Salah (19 & 64) and Diogo Jota (79) getting the job done. In the title race, Liverpool stays in the third spot and gives stiff competition to Chelsea and City.

Tottenham Hotspur breezes past Brentford

Sixth-placed Tottenham hosted 12th-placed Brentford on Thursday. Looking to get back to winning ways under Antonio Conte, Spurs did a fair job, winning 2-0, with Sergi Canos (12, OG) and Heung-Min Son (65) helping the side in getting the job done. Tottenham rises to the sixth spot, being well in contention for a top-four finish.