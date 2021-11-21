Manchester United parts ways with Ole Gunnar Solkajaer following heavy defeat to Watford

Record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United has decided to part ways with club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær. The decision comes after the side’s brutal 1-4 defeat to 16th-placed Watford away from home on Saturday. As a result, The Norwegian’s nearly three-year stint at Old Trafford has come to an end.

Solskjær was under severe pressure with his boys failing to perform in the past few matches across competitions. Winning just three of the last 13 games, the United board has finally decided to pull the plug. He managed United in 168 games, winning 91 and losing 37, besides having a win percentage of 54.17, which is the third-best of his managerial career.

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.,” noted United in a statement.

“Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season,” the club statement added. As for his replacement, United is reportedly hunting for a long-term solution, eyeing French manager Zinedine Zidane. However, he is seemingly reluctant at taking charge mid-season, having reasoned that he is not yet mentally ready for the EPL. At the same time, reports also add that he is prioritising the job of the French national team post the FIFA World Cup next year.