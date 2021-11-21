  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United parts ways with Ole Gunnar Solkajaer following heavy defeat to Watford

    Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjær have decided to part ways after a mutual agreement. The manager has left following a heavy 1-4 defeat to Watford on Saturday.

    Manchester United parts ways with Ole Gunnar Solkajaer following heavy defeat to Watford-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Nov 21, 2021, 4:30 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United has decided to part ways with club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær. The decision comes after the side’s brutal 1-4 defeat to 16th-placed Watford away from home on Saturday. As a result, The Norwegian’s nearly three-year stint at Old Trafford has come to an end.

    Solskjær was under severe pressure with his boys failing to perform in the past few matches across competitions. Winning just three of the last 13 games, the United board has finally decided to pull the plug. He managed United in 168 games, winning 91 and losing 37, besides having a win percentage of 54.17, which is the third-best of his managerial career.

    ALSO READ: Usain Bolt talks about his favourite cricket team, Manchester United missing out on Antonio Conte, and more

    "

    “Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.,” noted United in a statement.

    “Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season,” the club statement added. As for his replacement, United is reportedly hunting for a long-term solution, eyeing French manager Zinedine Zidane. However, he is seemingly reluctant at taking charge mid-season, having reasoned that he is not yet mentally ready for the EPL. At the same time, reports also add that he is prioritising the job of the French national team post the FIFA World Cup next year.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2021, 4:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic ousted by Alexander Zverev in semis-ayh

    ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic ousted by Alexander Zverev in semis

    Is Sergio Aguero retiring? Contradicting statements from Barcelona manager Xavi and vice-president-ayh

    Is Sergio Aguero retiring? Contradicting statements from Barcelona manager Xavi and vice-president

    Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy to host 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship from November 25-ayh

    Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy to host 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship from November 25

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, 3rd T20I Preview: Players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming details-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: As Men in Blue eye clean sweep, Kiwis play for pride

    Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings skipper answers this million-dollar question

    Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2022? The Chennai Super Kings skipper answers this million-dollar question

    Recent Stories

    Rajasthan Cabinet rejig: 15 ministers sworn in; CM Gehlot confident of Congress winning 2023 elections-dnm

    Rajasthan Cabinet rejig: 15 ministers sworn in; CM Gehlot confident of Congress winning 2023 elections

    ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic ousted by Alexander Zverev in semis-ayh

    ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic ousted by Alexander Zverev in semis

    Kangana Ranaut should be put in jail; Akali Dal leaders file complaints RCB

    Kangana Ranaut should be put in jail; Akali Dal leaders file complaints

    Punjab Elections 2022: Capt Amarinder Singh may play spoilsport for Congress while hinting at BJP alliance-dnm

    Punjab Elections 2022: Capt Amarinder Singh may play spoilsport for Congress while hinting at BJP alliance

    Chalo Lucknow: Farmer unions under SKM to hold Mahapanchayat in Lucknow tomorrow-dnm

    ‘Chalo Lucknow…’: Farmer unions under SKM to hold Mahapanchayat in Lucknow tomorrow

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches react post BFC's 4-2 win over NEUFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches react post BFC's 4-2 win over NEUFC

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 2): Bengaluru FC dominates NorthEast United FC 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 2): Bengaluru FC dominates NorthEast United FC 4-2

    Video Icon
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions INS Visakhapatnam into Indian Navy-dnm

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions INS Visakhapatnam into Indian Navy

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby against SC East Bengal (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby

    Video Icon