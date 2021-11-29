  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 review: Chelsea-Manchester United draw 1-1; Arsenal, Liverpool among winners

    First Published Nov 29, 2021, 2:40 PM IST
    Gameweek 12 of the 2021-22 English Premier League has ended, as Chelsea and Manchester United settled for a 1-1 draw, while Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City were among the winners.

    The English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 is done and dusted with its Gameweek 12 commitments. The clash between Chelsea and Manchester United headlined it, as other top teams were involved in their respective wins, while the game between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur was postponed due to heavy snowfall. Here is the review of this gameweek involving the top sides.

    Arsenal breezes past Newcastle United
    Arsenal continued its swift recovery this season, as it comfortably breezed past bottom-placed Newcastle United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Bukayo Saka (56) and Gabriel Martinelli (66) got the job done for the Gunners, as they have risen to the fifth spot.

     

    Liverpool hammers Southampton
    Liverpool hosted 15th-placed Southampton on Saturday, and evidently, it happened to be an easy ride for The Reds, hammering four past the Saints and winning 4-0. Diogo Jota (2 & 32), Thiago Alcántara (37) and Virgil van Dijk (52) were the goal scorers, keeping Liverpool well in title contention, placed at third.

    Leicester City battles it through Watford
    Leicester managed to stabilise its rocky season somewhat, slamming four past 16th-placed Watford and winning it 4-2 at home on Sunday. James Maddison (16), Jamie Vardy (34 & 42) and Ademola Lookman (68) sealed the deal for the Foxes, as it has risen to the tenth spot.

     

    Manchester City edges past West Ham United
    Defending champion City hosted fourth-placed West Ham on Sunday, while it did not turn out to be an easy tie. The Cityzens edged past the Hammers 2-1, thanks to Ilkay Gündogan (33) and Fernandinho (90). It stays in the second spot, well in the title race.

    Chelsea and United settled for a hard-fought draw
    The blockbuster match of the gameday saw Chelsea take on United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. While the game was in the headlines for United interim manager Michael Carrick not starting with Cristiano Ronaldo, it turned out to be a highly competitive game, as Jadon Sancho (50) opened the proceedings, only for Jorginho (69) to equalise via penalty. While The Blues stay on the top, the Red Devils remain on the eighth.

