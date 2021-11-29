EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 review: Chelsea-Manchester United draw 1-1; Arsenal, Liverpool among winners

Gameweek 12 of the 2021-22 English Premier League has ended, as Chelsea and Manchester United settled for a 1-1 draw, while Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City were among the winners.

The English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 is done and dusted with its Gameweek 12 commitments. The clash between Chelsea and Manchester United headlined it, as other top teams were involved in their respective wins, while the game between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur was postponed due to heavy snowfall. Here is the review of this gameweek involving the top sides.

Arsenal breezes past Newcastle United

Arsenal continued its swift recovery this season, as it comfortably breezed past bottom-placed Newcastle United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Bukayo Saka (56) and Gabriel Martinelli (66) got the job done for the Gunners, as they have risen to the fifth spot.

Liverpool hammers Southampton

Liverpool hosted 15th-placed Southampton on Saturday, and evidently, it happened to be an easy ride for The Reds, hammering four past the Saints and winning 4-0. Diogo Jota (2 & 32), Thiago Alcántara (37) and Virgil van Dijk (52) were the goal scorers, keeping Liverpool well in title contention, placed at third.

Leicester City battles it through Watford

Leicester managed to stabilise its rocky season somewhat, slamming four past 16th-placed Watford and winning it 4-2 at home on Sunday. James Maddison (16), Jamie Vardy (34 & 42) and Ademola Lookman (68) sealed the deal for the Foxes, as it has risen to the tenth spot.

Manchester City edges past West Ham United

Defending champion City hosted fourth-placed West Ham on Sunday, while it did not turn out to be an easy tie. The Cityzens edged past the Hammers 2-1, thanks to Ilkay Gündogan (33) and Fernandinho (90). It stays in the second spot, well in the title race.