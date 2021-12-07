EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 15 review: Everton upsets Arsenal, West Ham United stuns Chelsea

The EPL 2021-22 has completed its Gameweek 15 commitments. While most of the top sides ensured favourable wins, there were a few upsets as we present the review of this matchday.

It has been an eventful Gameweek 15 in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL). Most of the top sides registered wins in the favour, while a few suffered shocking defeats. As the title race continues to intensify in Super December, we present the review of this matchday involving the top teams. West Ham United stuns Chelsea

Chelsea was supposed to have a smooth win over fourth-placed West Ham United. However, the Hammers had other plans, as it edged past The Blues 3-2 at home on Saturday, thanks to strikes from Manuel Lanzini (40), Jarrod Bowen (56) and Arthur Masuaku (87). As a result of this defeat, Chelsea has dropped to the third spot from the top. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 14 review - Cristiano Ronaldo's 800th goal helps Manchester United edge past Arsenal

Liverpool survives Wolverhampton Wanderers test

Liverpool travelled to take on eighth-placed Wolves on Saturday. While it was expected to be an easy win for The Reds, it became highly competitive. Nevertheless, Divock Origi's winner in the 90th minute was a heartbreak for the host, as Liverpool rose to the second spot.

Manchester City has it easy against Watford

City travelled to take on 17th-placed Watford on Sunday. As expected, it was a comfortable ride for the Cityzens, who won 3-1, with Raheem Sterling (4) and Bernardo Silva (31 & 63) doing the job. Consequently, City has risen to the top spot. ALSO READ: Manchester United ropes in Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until season-end

Manchester United struggle past Crystal Palace

United hosted 14th-placed Palace on Sunday. While it had to be an easy tie, it became highly competitive, only for Fred's right foot brilliance in the 77th minute, sealing the deal for the Red Devils to begin the Ralf Ragnick era. United rises to the sixth spot, while it still has a lot of work to be done.

Tottenham Hotspur routs Norwich City

Tottenham is beginning to improvise under Antonio Conte. It drubbed bottom-placed Norwich City 3-0 at home on Sunday, with Lucas Moura (10), Davinson Sánchez (67) and Heung-Min Son (77) being the scorers. Spurs happen to be on the rise, as it stays on fifth. ALSO READ: Rangnick era to begin with Edinson Cavani's departure? Manchester United striker wants to join Barcelona

Aston Villa upsets Leicester City

As Leicester travelled to face off against tenth-placed Villa, it suffered tough luck again, with the latter emerging victorious 2-1 on Sunday. Ezri Konsa's (17 & 54) brace was enough to get the job done, as the Foxes stay in the 11th spot. With pressure mounting on Brendan Rodgers, he needs to find a way to rescue his side soon enough.