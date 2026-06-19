Who is Ira Aery? Social Media's Newest Cricket Crush and Australia U-19 Star
Indian-origin all-rounder Ira Aery is making a huge splash in Australian women's cricket. This 17-year-old is winning hearts with her amazing performance in the U-19 team, and her talent and looks have made her the new crush on social media.
Australia's New Cricket Star, Ira Aery
A Talented Girl of Proud Indian Origin
Her Successful Journey in the World of Cricket
Ira's cricket journey began with the Victoria Western Region Junior Cricket Association. Her strict discipline, excellent fitness, and unwavering dedication to the game helped her rise through the ranks. She soon secured a spot in state-level teams, and then achieved a major career milestone by getting selected for the Australia Women's Under-19 team.
Also Read: IND vs NED, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana’s Fluent 74 Sparks ‘Pure Class’ Reactions
Dominating the Tri-Series with Wickets
A Senior Team Debut Seems Likely
The New Cricket Crush Taking Over Social Media
Right now, Ira Aery's name is going viral on social media. Fans are totally smitten by her beauty, fitness, and unique playing style. Some fans are even comparing her to Australian star Ellyse Perry. However, cricket analysts believe Ira is carving out her own unique identity with her talent. This young cricketer of Indian origin has now become the 'new crush' for cricket fans across the world.
Also Read: Prema Rawat joins India's T20 World Cup squad for injured Patil
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.