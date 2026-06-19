Right now, Ira Aery's name is going viral on social media. Fans are totally smitten by her beauty, fitness, and unique playing style. Some fans are even comparing her to Australian star Ellyse Perry. However, cricket analysts believe Ira is carving out her own unique identity with her talent. This young cricketer of Indian origin has now become the 'new crush' for cricket fans across the world.

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