Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: 7 Debutants Who Could Steal the Spotlight in England
The 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales will showcase a new wave of stars. Seven debutants are tipped to shine, including India’s Kranti Gaud and Nandni Sharma, England’s Issy Wong, and Australia’s Georgia Voll.
Meet the Debutants Set to Light Up the Global Stage
The 10th edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup is almost upon us, with the marquee event set to take place on June 12 in England and Wales. New Zealand will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having won the title in 2024, defeating South Africa in the final.
In the upcoming edition of the tournament, a total of 180 players are participating across 12 teams, out of which there are several first-timers, including the entire 15-member Netherlands squad. Alongside the veterans of the women’s wicket, a new wave of rising stars is set to take the centre stage, eager to make their mark on the global stage.
On that note, let’s take a look at seven debutants to watch out for at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.
1. Kranti Gaud
Kranti Gaud has emerged as one of the key bowlers over the last year and played a pivotal role in Team India’s maiden Women’s ODI World Cup triumph last year. Gaud made his T20I debut against England in England, where she is set to make her T20 World Cup debut, and is expected to be entrusted with the task of providing early breakthroughs with the new ball.
Known for her ability to swing the ball in both ways and extract sharp seam movement off the surface, Gaud has quickly become a standout performer in the Indian pace attack. In the T20I series against England, Kranti Gaud has picked 4 wickets in two matches, having consistently challenged the batters with her pace and accuracy.
Having already proven her temperament in high-pressure matches during India's historic 2025 ODI victory, Kranti Gaud is apparently well-equipped to handle the intensity of the World Cup.
Also Read: Pooja Vastrakar urges India to continue ODI WC form in T20 WC 2026
2. Issy Wong
Another player who is set to make her appearance at the Women’s T20 World Cup is England’s pace sensation, Issy Wong. Having been around the England team since her international debut in 2022, Wong is finally poised to bring her aggressive energy to cricket's biggest T20 stage on home soil.
Wong traveled with England as a reserve player for the 2023 T20 World Cup, before she missed the following edition of the tournament due to a prolonged slump in form. Now, the 24-year-old Warwickshire fast bowler returned to England’s T20 World Cup squad as part of a revitalized pace attack
Known for her ability to bowl at pace and her knack for picking up wickets in the middle overs, Issy Wong provides England with an aggressive option that can change the course of a match in a single spell. With 15 wickets in 20 T20I matches, Wong is expected to be a vital component of England’s bowling unit as they aim to capitalise on home conditions.
3. Georgia Voll
The Australian top-order batter Georgia Voll is expected to make her T20 World Cup debut following a highly productive period in domestic cricket. Since her debut in T20Is in 2025, Voll has quickly become a vital cog of Australia’s batting line-up, thanks to her ability to anchor the innings or switch gears when necessary.
The 22-year-old’s adaptability to any match situation, irrespective of the required run rate, makes her a versatile asset for the Australian side. Having earned her call-up to the T20I setup following her strong performance in the BBL in 2025, Voll provides the team with a reliable and composed option at the top order.
Alongside top order batters, Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, and Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll is poised to be the crucial X-factor in Australia's top order.
Also Read: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: 12 Batters Set to Light Up England
4. Kayla Reyneke
Another debutant who could not only change the tone of the match but also potentially define South Africa’s rising star, Kayla Reyneke. The former U19 captain, who is now 20 years old, has enjoyed a fairytale start to her senior international career, earning her a reputation as an ‘ice-cool’ finisher.
Having made her T20I debut earlier this year, Reyneke has already shown her potential to secure her spot as a mainstay in the Proteas' middle order. Kayla Reyneke is known for her ability to maintain composure under pressure, particularly during the death overs, where she has demonstrated her ability to clear the ropes and execute shots.
Alongside skipper Laura Wolvaardt and veteran players, including Marizanne Kapp and Chloé Tryon, Kayla Reyneke is poised to be a crucial presence in the Proteas' middle order. She is expected to play a key role in the Proteas Women’s maiden ICC triumph.
5. Nandni Sharma
Nandni Sharma’s selection to the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 was apparently a no-brainer, given her impressive performance in the WPL 2026, where she finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps in 10 matches for the Delhi Capitals. Her name in the 15-member squad grabbed the headlines when it was announced.
She made her T20I debut in the series against England, where she picked four wickets in three outings, bowling at an economy rate of 9.27 and consistently hitting challenging lengths. Known for her deceptive slower balls under pressure, Nandini has established herself as the death-overs specialist.
Alongside key pacers Renuka Singh Thakur and Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma completes a lethal pace trio that India will rely on to stifle opposition batters. Her experience of operating under high-pressure scenarios in domestic cricket, especially WPL, has served as a perfect apprenticeship at an international stage.
6. Sterre Kalis
Sterre Kalis is part of the Netherlands women’s cricket history, as she is a central figure in the team that has qualified for their first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup. Though a 26-year-old, Sterer already has a wealth of experience under her belt, having spent significant time playing top-level domestic cricket in England with the Northern Diamonds.
She has also been part of the Women’s The Hundred, playing for Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers. Sterre Kalis has played 64 T20Is and aggregated 1949 runs, establishing herself as one of the most prolific and consistent run-scorers in associate cricket.
Sterre is expected to shoulder the responsibility of the Netherlands’ top-order batting line-up, skipper Babette de Leede, and Heather Siegers.
Also Read: Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Bharti Fulmali Gets Unified Support Amid Trolls Over Physical Appearance
7. Tilly Corteen-Coleman
Another player who is set to make her debut in the Women’s T20 World Cup is England’s Tilly Corteen-Coleman. The 18-year-old is the youngest player in the host nation’s squad and has quickly distinguished herself as one of the most promising spin prospects in the country.
Having made her international debut in T20Is in May this year, just a couple of months before the T20 World Cup, Tilly Corteen-Coleman is already a tactical weapon for England, offering unique left-arm wrist-spin variety that is expected to puzzle the opposition batters throughout the tournament.
The 18-year-old has already shown her potential in T20I matches against New Zealand and India, and the recent warm-up match against the Women in Blue, which saw her demonstrate taking two crucial wickets and a brilliant catch, signaling that she is ready to make an immediate impact on the world stage.
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