The 10th edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup is almost upon us, with the marquee event set to take place on June 12 in England and Wales. New Zealand will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having won the title in 2024, defeating South Africa in the final.

In the upcoming edition of the tournament, a total of 180 players are participating across 12 teams, out of which there are several first-timers, including the entire 15-member Netherlands squad. Alongside the veterans of the women’s wicket, a new wave of rising stars is set to take the centre stage, eager to make their mark on the global stage.

On that note, let’s take a look at seven debutants to watch out for at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.