Spinner Prema Rawat replaces the injured Shreyanka Patil in India's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Patil sustained an ankle injury. The ICC's Event Technical Committee approved the replacement for the remainder of the tournament.

Spinner Prema Rawat is set to replace the injured Shreyanka Patil in India squad for the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The 23-year-old Patil sustained an ankle injury while fielding during India's match against the Netherlands on Wednesday and has been ruled out of the tournament. According to BCCI, the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup has approved her replacement. Therefore, the Women's Selection Committee has named leg spinner Prema Rawat in India's squad for the remainder of the World Cup.

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Prema, who has been a part of India A, picked up eight wickets in five matches during India's victorious campaign in the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. She was also the joint-leading wicket-taker on India A's tour of Australia last year, claiming seven wickets in three matches.

India's Updated Squad for the World Cup

India's updated squad for the ongoing World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat.

Changes to India A Squads

Following Prema's inclusion in the national squad, the Women's Selection Committee has made a couple of additions to the India A squads for the upcoming series against England A. Niki Prasad has been added to the India A T20 squad, whereas Minnu Mani has been added to the India A One-Day squad.

Updated India A T20 Squad vs England A

Updated India A squad for T20s against England A: Anushka Sharma (C), Vrinda Dinesh (VC), G Kamalini (WK), Uma Chetry, Vaishnavi Sharma, Purvaja Verlekar, Jintimani Kalita, Saima Thakor, Simran Bahadur, Shweta Sehrawat, Deeya Yadav, Minnu Mani, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Niki Prasad.

Updated India A One-Day Squad vs England A

Updated India A squad for One-Days against England A: Harleen Deol (C), Pratika Rawal (VC), Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, G Kamalini (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Niki Prasad, Tanuja Kanwer, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shabnam Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani. (ANI)