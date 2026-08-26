Swollen Feet to Cracked Heels: 5 Foot Signs That Could Signal Organ Problems
Foot problems may seem harmless, but certain changes could signal underlying health concerns. From swelling and cold feet to cracked heels, doctors explain when these symptoms might point to problems affecting vital organs.
16
Image Credit : Social media
A Warning From Your Feet!
Not every change you see in your feet is normal. Dr. Shalini Singh Salunke warns that some symptoms in your feet and legs can signal serious health issues hidden inside your body.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Getty
Swelling
If your feet are often swollen or puffy, it could be a sign of a liver, kidney, or heart problem. This happens when your body doesn't properly remove water and toxins.
36
Image Credit : Getty
Cold Soles
If the soles of your feet are always very cold, it could mean there's a blockage in your blood vessels or poor circulation. Fat deposits in the arteries can slow down blood flow, making your feet feel cold.
46
Image Credit : Getty
Bulging Veins
If the veins in your legs look swollen or are bulging out, you might have 'Varicose Veins'. This condition occurs when blood, which should be flowing to the heart, pools in the veins instead.
56
Image Credit : Getty
Cracked Heels
Don't just ignore severely cracked heels as a simple skin issue. This can also be a symptom of conditions like a fatty liver, thyroid problems, or even diabetes.
66
Image Credit : Getty
Get Expert Advice
If you notice any of these symptoms for a long time, you must see a doctor right away. Catching these problems early can help you avoid serious health risks down the line.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos