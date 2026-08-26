Onam is a celebration of happiness, prosperity, tradition and togetherness. This collection of Onam 2026 wishes and greetings offers heartfelt messages for family, friends and colleagues, helping you share love, joy and festive cheer with your loved ones.

Onam is one of Kerala’s most celebrated festivals, bringing families and communities together in a celebration of tradition, prosperity and togetherness. As people prepare to mark the festival with pookalams, Onam sadya and family gatherings, heartfelt wishes are also being shared with loved ones. If you are looking for the right words to send to family, friends or colleagues, here are some warm Onam wishes and greetings to share this festive season.

Onam Wishes and Greetings

1. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Onam filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.

2. May this Onam bring endless joy, good health and prosperity into your life. Happy Onam!

3. May your home be filled with love, laughter and happiness this Onam. Wishing you a wonderful celebration.

4. Wishing you a colourful and joyful Onam surrounded by the people you love.

5. May the spirit of Onam fill your heart with peace and your home with happiness. Happy Onam!

6. May this festive season bring new hope, fresh beginnings and countless reasons to smile. Happy Onam!

7. Wishing you a blessed Onam filled with togetherness, laughter and beautiful memories.

8. May Onam bring prosperity to your home and happiness to every member of your family.

9. Wishing you an Onam filled with delicious food, warm conversations and precious moments.

10. May the colours of the pookalam brighten your life and the spirit of Onam fill your heart with joy.

11. Sending warm wishes to you and your family on this beautiful occasion of Onam.

12. May this Onam mark the beginning of a year filled with success, happiness and prosperity.

13. Wishing you an Onam filled with love, laughter, peace and countless blessings.

14. May your Onam celebrations be as beautiful and colourful as a traditional pookalam.

15. May the joy of Onam stay in your heart long after the celebrations are over. Happy Onam!

16. Wishing you a peaceful, prosperous and memorable Onam with your loved ones.

17. May this Onam bring happiness to your family and success to every new journey you begin.

18. May your days be filled with the warmth of family, the joy of friendship and the blessings of Onam.

19. Wishing you a festive season filled with positivity, prosperity and happiness. Happy Onam!

20. May Onam bring you closer to your loved ones and create memories that last forever.

21. Wishing you and your loved ones a beautiful Onam filled with laughter and togetherness.

22. May the festive spirit of Onam fill your life with hope, happiness and harmony.

23. May your home shine with happiness and your heart overflow with gratitude this Onam.

24. Wishing you prosperity in abundance and happiness without limits. Happy Onam!

25. May every moment of your Onam celebration be filled with joy and every memory be worth cherishing.

26. May this Onam bring peace to your mind, happiness to your heart and prosperity to your home.

27. Wishing you a bright and beautiful Onam filled with love and laughter.

28. May the blessings of Onam bring success, good health and happiness to you and your family.

29. May your celebrations be filled with the warmth of family and the sweetness of cherished memories.

30. Wishing you a truly wonderful Onam filled with festive cheer and beautiful moments.

31. May the happiness of Onam remain with you throughout the year. Happy Onam!

32. May this Onam bring fresh opportunities, wonderful memories and endless happiness.

33. Wishing you an Onam filled with traditions that warm your heart and moments that make you smile.

34. May your life bloom with happiness just like a beautiful Onam pookalam. Happy Onam!

35. May the festive spirit bring positivity, prosperity and peace into your life. Happy Onam!

36. Wishing you a celebration filled with family, friendship, laughter and love.

37. May this Onam bring new beginnings and make every day ahead brighter and happier.

38. Wishing you and your family a prosperous and joyful Onam.

39. May your heart be filled with gratitude and your home with happiness this Onam.

40. May the magic of Onam make your celebrations memorable and your year ahead wonderful.

41. Wishing you a beautiful Onam filled with happiness today and prosperity throughout the year.

42. May this Onam bring you closer to your family and fill your home with unforgettable memories.

43. Wishing you peace, prosperity and happiness on this special occasion. Happy Onam!

44. May the joy of Onam brighten every corner of your life and bring countless blessings.

45. Wishing you a festive season filled with smiles, celebrations and cherished moments.

46. May your Onam be filled with the people you love, the traditions you cherish and the moments you treasure.

47. Wishing you a happy and prosperous Onam filled with positivity and good fortune.

48. May every celebration bring you joy and every blessing make your life brighter. Happy Onam!

49. May this Onam fill your life with beautiful beginnings and your heart with lasting happiness.

50. Wishing you and your family a safe, happy and prosperous Onam.

51. May the warmth of Onam bring peace to your home and happiness to your family.

52. May your celebrations be filled with joy, your home with prosperity and your heart with love. Happy Onam!

53. Wishing you an Onam that is as colourful, joyful and beautiful as the festival itself.

54. May every pookalam, every meal and every moment of togetherness make this Onam unforgettable.

55. Happy Onam! May happiness surround you today and throughout the year ahead.

Whether shared through a personal message, greeting card or family group, a simple Onam wish can add warmth to the celebrations. As homes light up with festive colours and families come together, these messages offer an easy way to spread happiness and the spirit of togetherness. **Wishing everyone a happy, peaceful and prosperous Onam 2026.**