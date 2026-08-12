A new video has surfaced from the Badaun incident, showing locals lifting a doctor's Scorpio to free a trapped cow before attacking the driver and damaging his car. The cow later died without a post-mortem, and despite the incident going viral, no formal complaint has been filed, leaving questions about the police response and mob justice.

A fresh video of the Badaun incident, where a government doctor's Scorpio hit a cow in Myaun, has surfaced. It shows locals raising the car to rescue the trapped animal, just avoiding toppling it, before the doctor was attacked and his car was destroyed. There was no post-mortem performed when the cow passed away.

The video provides new information on a case that has gained prominence on social media in recent days. Initially, the villagers accused the doctor of driving while intoxicated, a claim that police claim his medico-legal test refuted.

Even when the video became viral online, concerns over the police reaction remain unanswered due to the cow's death without a post-mortem and the lack of a formal complaint from either side days after the occurrence.

In the footage, Dr. Rahul Siddharth is seen driving his Scorpio when the cow is clearly stuck beneath the car. The SUV appears to be in danger of tipping over as onlookers raise one side of it in an attempt to liberate the animal. People at the site attacked the doctor and damaged his car after the cow was extricated; police responded after being notified and managed the situation.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Usawan CHC's chief medical officer, Dr. Siddharth, returned to work on Tuesday after taking a medical leave of absence in May. Around 2:00 pm, after finishing the Chief Medical Officer's joining procedures, he was travelling to Usawan CHC when a cow unexpectedly crashed in front of his car near Myaun, wounding the animal. Soon later, a mob formed and accused him of driving while intoxicated.

Reactions have been divided. While some users questioned the importance of the doctor's safety in comparison to the animal, others denounced the assault as mob justice, pointing out that the doctor was allegedly dragged from his seat, beaten, and had his clothes torn in front of police, regardless of any wrongdoing. They also contended that if guilt was proven, it should be dealt with thru the legal system rather than in front of a mob on the street. Others questioned the incident's effect on medical personnel and pointed out the larger issue of India's doctor shortage.