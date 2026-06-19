Does Rum Make Your Body Warm In Winters? The Truth Will Surprise You
That warm feeling you get after a drink is just for a short while. What really happens is that alcohol makes the blood vessels near your skin expand. This process is called 'vasodilation' in medical terms.
Rum all the way!
Many people believe that drinking rum during winter or monsoon helps keep the body warm. But medical experts and scientific studies have busted this myth. The reality is quite the opposite. Alcohol doesn't warm you up; in many cases, it actually lowers your body's internal temperature.
Does it make you warm?
That warm feeling you get after a drink is just for a short while. Alcohol causes the blood vessels near your skin to expand, a process called 'vasodilation'. This increases blood flow to the skin, making you feel warm on the surface.
Here's everything you need to know
But this very process is actually harmful. When more blood flows to your skin, your body's internal heat escapes faster. This causes your core body temperature to drop. That's why people drinking in cold weather have a higher risk of hypothermia, sometimes even needing hospitalisation.
Some IMP alerts!
Alcohol also weakens your body's natural immune system. Shivering is an important way our body keeps itself warm in the cold. But alcohol delays this shivering response and also makes it last for a shorter time.
Do not let alcohol influence you
On top of that, alcohol affects your ability to make good decisions. This means a person might ignore important safety measures to protect themselves from the cold.
Here's what WHO has to say!
The World Health Organization (WHO) clearly states that alcohol is a toxic and cancer-causing substance linked to many serious diseases. Experts say that safer and better ways to stay warm in winter include wearing warm clothes, having hot soup or tea, and eating a balanced diet.
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