Karnataka has a new 'Alcohol in Beverage' (AIB) policy. This means beer and fancy whisky are now cheaper. But, the prices for regular, budget-friendly liquor have gone up, which will hit many people's pockets.

Bengaluru (May 15): The Karnataka Excise Department has some big news for everyone who enjoys a drink. A new excise policy, called 'Alcohol in Beverage' (AIB), has been rolled out in the state. Thanks to this, the prices of beer and premium Scotch whiskies have dropped quite a bit. The new rates were effective from May 11, bringing a lot of cheer to beer lovers.

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Beer prices drop by 20-25%

Under the new policy, the maximum retail price (MRP) for mild and lager beers with 5% alcohol has been cut by 20% to 25%. You'll see a big difference in the prices of popular brands like Kingfisher, Budweiser, and Heineken.

Kingfisher Premium and Ultra (650ml): The price is down by ₹75 per bottle.

Heineken (650ml): You'll save ₹70 on each bottle.

Budweiser Premium: The price has been reduced by ₹20 per bottle.

UB Export: Each bottle is now cheaper by ₹25.

Premium Whisky is also cheaper

It's not just beer. The prices of expensive premium Scotch whiskies have also been slashed by about 20%. For example, a 750ml bottle of brands like Black Label and Chivas Regal used to cost ₹5,190. Now, you can get it for ₹4,100. That's a saving of more than a thousand rupees on a single bottle!

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But cheaper liquor gets more expensive

While this is great news for those who like premium drinks, the new policy is a bit of a shock for those who prefer budget-friendly options. The prices for the first five slabs of Indian Made Liquor (IML) have gone up by 20% to 25%. The price hike will especially be felt on the 180ml (nip) tetra packs, which will definitely pinch the pockets of lower and middle-class customers.

So, what is this AIB policy?

The 'Alcohol in Beverage' (AIB) policy is a new system where the government taxes liquor based on its alcohol content. The government took this step because premium liquor in Karnataka was much more expensive compared to neighbouring states. This move aims to fix that imbalance and also boost the state's revenue. With beer prices down, the government expects sales to go up, especially with the summer heat.

Overall, it's a win for those who drink branded liquor, but for those who consume regular, cheaper alcohol, the price hike is a bit of a downer.

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