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Tablet Splitting: Is It Okay to Break Your Tablet in Half? Doctors Share a Big Warning
Many of us break or crush tablets because they're hard to swallow. But this can be really risky sometimes. Here's what medical research says about it.
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Can you break and eat a tablet?
Let's be honest, nobody likes swallowing big tablets. Many of us just break them in half or crush them into a powder to get it over with. But can you do this with every medicine? We find out what happens to the drug's effectiveness and if it can actually harm your body.
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You must get a doctor's advice
Tablets come in all shapes and sizes, and not all are safe to break. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says you should only split certain tablets after asking your doctor or pharmacist. And that line down the middle? The FDA warns it doesn't always mean the tablet is safe to cut.
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What happens if you break a tablet?
Some tablets have special multi-layer coatings that release the medicine slowly over time. If you break these pills, the entire dose can hit your system at once, risking an overdose. The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) warns against splitting or crushing tablets marked 'Extended-release', 'Sustained-release', 'Controlled-release', or 'Modified-release' for this very reason. Breaking them can also make the medicine less effective when you actually need it.
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Special coating tablet
You should also never break or crush 'Enteric-coated' or 'Gastro-resistant' tablets. The UK's National Health Service (NHS) explains that these pills have a special coating. This coating protects the medicine from stomach acid, allowing it to dissolve in the intestine instead. If you break the pill, the medicine can cause stomach irritation and won't work as well.
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Final decision
The safest bet is to always check the medicine's name, type, and label before you even think of splitting it. Always ask your doctor or pharmacist first. Note: This is general medical information. You must consult a professional for advice on your specific medication.
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