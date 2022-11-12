Sweet potato to beetroot - 5 vegetables you should include in your diet this winter

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    These vegetables are filled with nutrients, vitamins and minerals, which can help you be healthy and must be incorporated into your diet plans. Here are five vegetables you should have this winter.  

    Winter is here. With hot cups of chai and warm clothes, the season also calls for change in our dietary habits. Winter vegetables are filled with nutrients, vitamins and minerals and must be incorporated into your diet plans. Your winter list is incomplete if you don’t include these seasonal vegetables and fruits in your diet. Keep your immunity in check, joint pains, hair fall, and dry skin issues in control with these seasonal wonders. 

    Green Leafy Vegetables: Green leafy vegetables such as mustard greens, fenugreek, spinach, beetroot greens, and turnip greens are always there in most of our Indian households in winter. They are filled with chlorophyll and Vitamins A, C, K, E and magnesium, rich in phytonutrients and antioxidants, and loaded with fibre. They bolster your immune system and protect it from heals any radical damage caused by bad diet habits. Try eating at least two different leafy vegetables in your diet each week.

    Sweet Potato: Also known as Shakarkandi, it is a good food source for gut bacteria. It has the properties of beta-carotene, which evolves into vitamins A and C, which helps improve and boost immunity and body metabolism. Pair it with a good source of fats and proteins to check your blood sugar levels.

    Cruciferous Vegetables: These are a diverse group of vegetables that include broccoli, radish, cabbage, cauliflower, kale and Brussels sprouts. They are filled with fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that prevent you from falling sick. Most importantly, it has a compound called DIM, which helps clear your harmful estrogen levels. So, include them if you suffer from PCOS, fibroids, endometriosis and liver problems.

     

    Carrots: It is an excellent source of beta-carotene, which converts into vitamin A. It helps in keeping your eyes healthy and boosts your immunity, growth and development. It is also loaded with antioxidant carotenoids, reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

    Beetroot: It is packed with potassium, magnesium, vitamins B6, A, and C and nitrate. These nutrients will help you maintain PMS symptoms and blood sugar levels. It also contains antioxidants and a detoxifying agent, giving you glowing skin in winter.

