'Auto wala pareshan kar raha hai': Bengaluru woman's face-off with driver over two bookings goes viral (WATCH)

A heated argument in Bengaluru between a woman and an auto driver went viral after the driver accused her of booking two autos through different apps. The woman denied it, claiming an app issue. The situation escalated with abusive language before the ride continued.

In Bengaluru, a heated argument between a woman and an auto-rickshaw driver has gone viral, sparking debates online. The incident unfolded when an auto driver confronted a woman, accusing her of booking two autos simultaneously through different apps and cancelling one. The woman, however, denied the claim, leading to a dramatic exchange that was caught on video.

The video shows the auto driver approaching the woman, who was seated in another auto, and asking if she had cancelled his ride. The driver, identified as Pavan Kumar, claimed that the woman had booked his auto through Ola but then cancelled it to take another auto booked via Rapido. He questioned her, saying, "How can you book two autos at the same time, madam? I’ve been waiting for a long time, and you cancelled one to get into another. What are you doing with auto drivers?"



'Like my daughter': Infamous Bengaluru Ola auto driver 'ashamed' to abuse woman, but denies slapping her

The woman, clearly upset, denied booking two autos. "I didn’t book two autos. I just checked the prices for two different autos and booked one. If you got a call, it’s an app issue. Don’t harass me," she said. She was also seen talking on the phone, explaining the situation and writing down the auto details. The driver, however, insisted that she had booked his auto through Ola and claimed the app had assigned him the ride. The woman denied booking through Ola, admitting only to checking the app for rates but never finalizing the booking.

As the situation escalated, the woman became visibly angry and used abusive language, asking the Rapido driver to start the ride. “F**k you, f**k you. Yeh pagal aadmi hai (This man is mad),” she said, pointing at Pavan before urging the other driver to begin the trip.

Latest Videos