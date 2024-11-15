'Auto wala pareshan kar raha hai': Bengaluru woman's face-off with driver over two bookings goes viral (WATCH)

A heated argument in Bengaluru between a woman and an auto driver went viral after the driver accused her of booking two autos through different apps. The woman denied it, claiming an app issue. The situation escalated with abusive language before the ride continued.

Bengaluru woman accused of two auto bookings hurls abuse at driver video goes viral WATCH vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 5:06 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

In Bengaluru, a heated argument between a woman and an auto-rickshaw driver has gone viral, sparking debates online. The incident unfolded when an auto driver confronted a woman, accusing her of booking two autos simultaneously through different apps and cancelling one. The woman, however, denied the claim, leading to a dramatic exchange that was caught on video.

The video shows the auto driver approaching the woman, who was seated in another auto, and asking if she had cancelled his ride. The driver, identified as Pavan Kumar, claimed that the woman had booked his auto through Ola but then cancelled it to take another auto booked via Rapido. He questioned her, saying, "How can you book two autos at the same time, madam? I’ve been waiting for a long time, and you cancelled one to get into another. What are you doing with auto drivers?"


'Like my daughter': Infamous Bengaluru Ola auto driver 'ashamed' to abuse woman, but denies slapping her 

The woman, clearly upset, denied booking two autos. "I didn’t book two autos. I just checked the prices for two different autos and booked one. If you got a call, it’s an app issue. Don’t harass me," she said. She was also seen talking on the phone, explaining the situation and writing down the auto details. The driver, however, insisted that she had booked his auto through Ola and claimed the app had assigned him the ride. The woman denied booking through Ola, admitting only to checking the app for rates but never finalizing the booking.

As the situation escalated, the woman became visibly angry and used abusive language, asking the Rapido driver to start the ride. “F**k you, f**k you. Yeh pagal aadmi hai (This man is mad),” she said, pointing at Pavan before urging the other driver to begin the trip.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Billionaire street sets record with 67.5 crore property price in Koramangala 3rd block vkp

Bengaluru’s 'Billionaire Street' sets record: Koramangala 3rd block sees highest property price

Karnataka Farmers in Kodagu face devastating coffee crop losses due to incessant rainfall vkp

Karnataka: Farmers in Kodagu face devastating coffee crop losses due to incessant rainfall

Karnataka Anti-Naxal force on high alert amid suspicions of Naxal visit in Chikkamagaluru Koppa village vkp

Karnataka: ANF on high alert after suspected Naxal visit in Chikkamagaluru's Koppa village

Bengaluru Mantri Mall faces backlash for barring food delivery executives from using lifts WATCH vkp

Bengaluru's Mantri Mall faces backlash for barring food delivery executives from using lifts (WATCH)

Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar hints at free bus travel for boys under Shakti Yojana vkp

Karnataka may extend Shakti Yojana's free bus service to boys, says DCM DK Shivakumar

Recent Stories

Dehradun accident: Video shows youngster partying before fatal car crash (WATCH) dmn

Dehradun accident: Video shows youngsters partying before fatal car crash (WATCH)

Israel destroyed active nuclear weapons research facility in Iran, say researchers shk

Israel destroyed active nuclear weapons research facility in Iran, say researchers

700 kg of methamphetamine seized from a vessel off Gujarat's coast, 8 Iranians arrested dmn

700 kg of methamphetamine seized from a vessel off Gujarat's coast, 8 Iranians arrested

football Manchester United overhaul: Players that Ruben Amorim should KEEP and SELL as transfer window approaches snt

Manchester United overhaul: Players that Ruben Amorim should KEEP and SELL as transfer window approaches

Canadian cop, caught on camera 'assaulting' Hindus during temple attack protest, cleared of any wrongdoing shk

Canadian cop, caught on camera 'assaulting' Hindus during temple attack protest, cleared of any wrongdoing

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon